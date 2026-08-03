Mateus Fernandes reveals why he snubbed Man United for Tottenham



Midfielder Mateus Fernandes has broken his silence on the decision to choose Tottenham Hotspur over Manchester United.

Failed pursuit

Heading into the ongoing window, United made it clear that their priority was bolstering the midfield department.

The club identified Fernandes as a top target following West Ham’s relegation from the Premier League. It’s understood that he was keen on joining the club and playing alongside his self-proclaimed football idol Bruno Fernandes.

But West Ham’s valuation became a major hindrance. Despite going down, the Hammers slapped a hefty £85m price tag on their star man. United made attempts to lower this valuation and strike a compromise but Nuno Espirito Santo’s side were not willing to do as much

The knockout blow came when Tottenham offered Fernandes eye-watering wages while also expressing a willingness to pay what West Ham were demanding. United bowed out of the race, leaving Tottenham with a clear run at the Portugal international.

United have since signed Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans from Chelsea and Aston Villa respectively, for a combined £83m. The Red Devils are also believed to be on the hunt for a third midfield arrival before they focus their attention on other areas of the pitch.

Fernandes spoke to The Athletic and detailed the motivation behind his decision to join Tottenham instead of United.

Fernandes’ remarks

Asked why he opted for Tottenham, Fernandes answered, “The desire of playing for a big club, winning games, to fight for the Premier League, for the title.”

“The way he [De Zerbi] spoke with me and my family was very important for me. He was calling me every day, so I’m very happy to work with him, and hopefully we can do great things.”

“It was more about (forming a) connection, because my dad and my mum don’t speak English very well. It was more about feelings. He said he would take care of me, that he would be my second dad in England. I’m very happy to work with him.”

He also highlighted the influence of World Cup winner Pedro Porro. The pair shared a dressing room at Sporting Lisbon and have now been reunited in North London.

“He called me one day — I didn’t answer because I was sleeping — he said, in Portuguese, ‘Come on Mateus, you need to play with us, we want you. It was me that told the manager to bring you.’ Then when everything was done, I spoke with him a bit about the club, the mentality in the team, the teammates as well.”

“He’s an important player. He’s one of the best right-backs in the world. He’s a top guy.”

Tottenham finished in 17th place in the Premier League last term, several spots behind United in third.

Featured image Justin Setterfield via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social