Myles Lewis-Skelly: Man United’s true plans for Arsenal man revealed



A fresh transfer update has been provided on Arsenal star Myles Lewis-Skelly, which may come as disappointing news to the Manchester United faithful.

Lewis-Skelly interest

Lewis-Skelly has enjoyed a meteoric rise at Arsenal over the past two seasons, culminating in his winning the Premier League last season and starting in the Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain.

Nevertheless, his position at the club remains unresolved ahead of the forthcoming campaign. For all his physical attributes, technical proficiency, and tactical flexibility, Mikel Arteta utilised him on an intermittent basis, nowhere more so than in the first half of the season, when starting opportunities were scarce.

This marked the first emergence of rumours linking United with a sensational swoop for the 19-year-old. The speculation subsequently died down, before reigniting late last week.

A report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that United are keeping tabs on Lewis-Skelly. Arsenal are currently in talks to sign Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle, while they’re also keen on Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior.

Should they succeed in acquiring the Brazilian pair, outgoings would almost inevitably be required to restore financial equilibrium. Such a scenario may well facilitate Lewis-Skelly’s departure from the club.

It was indicated that United are prepared to pounce should Lewis-Skelly become available.

However, according to The Standard, there is no truth to such suggestions.

Lewis-Skelly update

The news outlet claims, “Sources insist they are not pursuing a move for versatile Arsenal defender Myles Lewis-Skelly.”

There is, however, one player who has piqued United’s active interest: Lewis Hall. The club are understood to regard him as a potential long-term successor to Luke Shaw, with the player reportedly enthusiastic about a transfer to Old Trafford.

The complication is Newcastle’s position. Already having parted with Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali, and with Guimaraes expected to follow, the Magpies are deeply reluctant to authorise a further high-profile departure.

Whether United will put Newcastle’s resolve to the test with an official bid and a concerted push for Hall is a question that remains unanswered.

Featured image Clive Mason via Getty Images

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