Victor Osimhen: Man United could derail Tottenham’s plans



Manchester United are on the hunt for a backup striker this summer to ease the pressure on Benjamin Sesko.

The Slovenian, who is inching closer to a comeback following an injury he suffered last season, will need help now that the the Red Devils are set to compete on four fronts from next season.

Bryan Mbeumo has shown his ability while leading the line, but the Cameroonian prefers playing out wide. Joshua Zirkzee is the designated backup, but the Dutchman is likely to leave this window.

Links with Dusan Vlahovic and Ollie Watkins have emerged, but Barcelona seem to be the Serbian’s club of choice, while Aston Villa will likely demand a premium to let the Englishman leave.

Spurs eyeing Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen is another blockbuster name on the club’s radar, but CaughtOffside have claimed that Tottenham Hotspur have now entered the race.

Galatasaray are reportedly open to letting the Nigerian leave for £65 million, a fee that looks too good to be true.

The report further states that Spurs can afford Osimhen’s wage demands, another point that does not add up given the former Napoli ace currently earns £329,130 per week, with the North London side’s highest earner standing at £200,000 per week (via capology).

United’s interest could see Gala raise their asking price even further, and while the Premier League side have not been afraid to splash the cash this summer, another record move in the market looks unlikely.

How United can crush Spurs’ dreams

“Tottenham Hotspur are being linked with an ambitious move for Galatasaray’s prolific centre-forward Victor Osimhen as Roberto De Zerbi continues rebuilding his attacking options.

“Spurs have made initial approaches worth between £50 million and £55 million, with the Turkish champions seeking closer to £65 million. However, that valuation appears optimistic given the striker’s long contract and importance in Istanbul.

“Tottenham have received sporting approval to begin formal negotiations and believe personal terms would not create a major obstacle, sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside.

“Manchester United, Chelsea and Atlético Madrid have also been linked with the Galatasaray star, which could push the price higher and weaken Tottenham’s negotiating position.”

United unlikely to pursue Victor Osimhen

United are also unlikely to pursue Victor Osimhen, as they would prefer an experienced backup, someone who is ready to teach Sesko the ropes while adding goals when called upon.

Osimhen would demand to start every game, not to mention his prohibitive cost and wage demands.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 5/10

Why?

Reported by a journalist with a poor record when it comes to transfer news

United do not have the funds to pull off a deal for the striker

Spurs are unlikely to afford the player’s wages nor his asking price

Spurs are looking for a striker to replace the outgoing Richarlison



TPP view

We believe Manchester United never seriously considered Victor Osimhen. Spurs, on the other hand, would love a striker of the Nigerian’s calibre, but after their heavy spending so far, it is unlikely they can pull off this deal.

Feature image Ahmad Mora via Getty Images

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