Igor Thiago: Man United registered their interest, Brentford have responded



With Joshua Zirkzee expected to leave this summer, Manchester United could do with additional firepower up front.

For all his creative attributes, the Dutchman has failed to deliver in front of goal, and Juventus are inching closer to an agreement with INEOS.

Benjamin Sesko remains injured, and while Bryan Mbeumo has the flexibility to fill the void in the Slovenian’s absence, a specialist No.9 will be needed with the Red Devils set to compete on four fronts next season.

INEOS have considered Dusan Vlahovic and Pio Esposito, but both deals appear difficult to complete. The co-owners also prefer Premier League-proven names.

United have registered their interest in Igor Thiago

Ollie Watkins is one name that the 20-time English league champions have been linked with, but Aston Villa will demand a premium, which might put off United.

Brentford’s Igor Thiago is another striker that has caught the fancy of the Old Trafford side following his stunning season last time out.

Plenty of clubs across Europe have naturally been alerted, but the Bees have responded to interest in their star man.

TEAMtalk have reported that the West London side will not entertain any offers for the Brazilian, with the 25-year-old also keen to stay at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Brentford have now responded

“Brentford have no intention of entertaining offers for star striker Igor Thiago this summer, regardless of which clubs come calling, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

“Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have all registered interest through intermediaries as they assess options to strengthen their attacking departments.

“Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have been closely monitoring Thiago’s progress and continue to keep detailed reports on the striker’s development.

“Just as importantly for Brentford, there is no pressure coming from the player’s camp. We understand Thiago has no interest in pursuing a move at this stage of his career and remains fully committed to the project in west London.”

Igor Thiago might not be the best fit

Igor Thiago earned a place in Brazil’s World Cup squad on the strength of his displays last season, but he struggled to replicate the same form when playing for his country.

That should serve as a warning for United. There are better options available on the market, and for half the price Brentford will end up charging for their No.9.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 6/10

Why?

Brentford are unlikely to sell given the Brazilian’s form last season.

Man United are looking at PL-proven strikers.

INEOS unlikely to go after the player owing to his high cost.

TPP view

We believe Man United have Igor Thiago on their shortlist, but given his price and poor World Cup displays, INEOS are unlikely to pursue.

Feature image George Wood via Getty Images

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