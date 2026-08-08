Altay Bayindir: Man United keeper pens emotional message to fans after Celta Vigo departure

Manchester United’s summer window has slowed down since a flurry of activity in July.

Altay Bayindir exit

The Red Devils have seemingly been focusing more on outgoings, as they announced a loan move for one of their first-team players.

Turkish goalkeeper Altay Bayindir joined the club in 2023 from Fenerbahce but has never been able to consolidate a first-team place.

He has played just 17 times for the club in his three seasons and lost his starting place to Senne Lammens last October.

Consequently, the Turk has been linked to numerous moves away and finally sealed a loan move to Celta Vigo in Spain earlier this week.

Player message

The shot stopper, who was part of Turkey’s squad for the World Cup, took to social media to speak to the United fans ahead of his move to La Liga.

He wrote, “thank you for every chant, every message and every moment we have shared. Your support means a lot to me and I’ll carry it with me throughout this next chapter of my life.”

Bayindir then explained that, whilst he would miss Old Trafford, this was not a permanent goodbye to the club.

The keeper penned, “I’ll miss Old Trafford but this is not goodbye. Wishing a successful season to everyone at the club, my heart and support will always be with you. See you soon Reds.”

Celta Vigo will be participating in the Europa League this season and will hope to build on their impressive league season last year.

Bayindir will be hoping for regular football for the first time since the 2022/2023 season, when he spent his final year at Fenerbahce.

Celta Vigo will kick off their league season on the 16th August against Osasuna.

Thank you for every chant, every message and every moment we have shared. Your support means a lot to me and I’ll carry it with me throughout this next chapter of my life. I’ll miss Old Trafford but this is not goodbye. Wishing a successful season to everyone at the club, my… https://t.co/H1vjiTLado pic.twitter.com/BBS1Gs4Zc4 — Altay Bayındır (@AltayBayindir_1) August 7, 2026



Featured image Jan Kruger via Getty Images

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