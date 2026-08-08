Home » Amad’s work rate off the ball vs PSG shows Ivorian is back to his best again

Amad’s work rate off the ball vs PSG shows Ivorian is back to his best again

by Ayantan Chowdhury
written by Ayantan Chowdhury
Picture of Amad


Manchester United will count themselves unlucky not to come away from the Ullevi Stadium in Gothenburg with a win against Paris Saint-Germain, given the number of chances they created.

It was the defending Champions League winners who started the stronger, as they took the lead within the first two minutes.

However, it did not take long for the Red Devils to get back into the game, with Amad pulling all the strings in the first half.

He was not only impressive with the ball, but his work-rate off it will have pleased Michael Carrick to bits.

Amad pulled the strings in the first half

It was the Ivorian‘s relentless pressing that allowed United to equalise. He won the ball back high up the pitch and laid the ball on a plate for Bryan Mbeumo.

Fresh off his brace against Atletico Madrid last week, the Cameroonian made no mistake. It was great to see the understanding between the African stars.

MetricValue
Goals0
Assists1
Key passes1
Crosses (accurate)0 (0)
Accurate passes30/32 (94%)
Passes in opposition half (acc.)22/24 (92%)
Passes in own half (acc.)8/8 (100%)
Total shots1
Shots on target1
Shots blocked0
Touches40
Unsuccessful touches1
Dribbles (successful)1 (0)
Possession lost6
Total carrying distance163.7 m
Carries19
Progressive carries3
Total progression99.9 m
Progressive carrying distance57.1 m
Longest progressive carry36 m
Defensive contributions2
Tackles (won)2 (2)
Interceptions0
Clearances0
Blocked shots0
Recoveries5
Ground duels (won)6 (2)
Fouls1
Dribbled past1

match stats via sofascore

In the first half of last season, the Amad-Mbeumo pair almost shared a telepathic relationship, and the head coach will be hoping for more of the same in the next campaign.

Amad was eventually subbed off in the 65th minute, and by that time, he had registered a pass completion percentage of 94 per cent.

Off the ball, Amad was a monster

He also had one effort on goal, which was saved, while the 24-year-old completed three progressive carries.

The former Atalanta ace won both his tackles, while he recovered the ball back five times (all stats via sofascore).

After a disappointing end to last season, hopefully, Amad will carry his spectacular World Cup form into the new season.

Despite a strong showing from his side, Carrick will be sweating over the status of Mason Mount’s injury, given INEOS’ struggles in signing a third midfielder.

Hopefully, the injury is not too serious, but the co-owners need to act before it is too late.

Feature image Stu Forster via Getty Images

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After failing to become a professional footballer, Ayantan switched to the next best thing: writing about the greatest football club in the world. He has extensive sports journalism experience, having worked for over 10 years in the Indian sports media industry, writing for the biggest newspapers and websites. Currently the Deputy Managing Editor at The Peoples Person. You can follow him on X: @ayantanc_25

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