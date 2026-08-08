Amad’s work rate off the ball vs PSG shows Ivorian is back to his best again



Manchester United will count themselves unlucky not to come away from the Ullevi Stadium in Gothenburg with a win against Paris Saint-Germain, given the number of chances they created.

It was the defending Champions League winners who started the stronger, as they took the lead within the first two minutes.

However, it did not take long for the Red Devils to get back into the game, with Amad pulling all the strings in the first half.

He was not only impressive with the ball, but his work-rate off it will have pleased Michael Carrick to bits.

Amad pulled the strings in the first half

It was the Ivorian‘s relentless pressing that allowed United to equalise. He won the ball back high up the pitch and laid the ball on a plate for Bryan Mbeumo.

Fresh off his brace against Atletico Madrid last week, the Cameroonian made no mistake. It was great to see the understanding between the African stars.

Metric Value Goals 0 Assists 1 Key passes 1 Crosses (accurate) 0 (0) Accurate passes 30/32 (94%) Passes in opposition half (acc.) 22/24 (92%) Passes in own half (acc.) 8/8 (100%) Total shots 1 Shots on target 1 Shots blocked 0 Touches 40 Unsuccessful touches 1 Dribbles (successful) 1 (0) Possession lost 6 Total carrying distance 163.7 m Carries 19 Progressive carries 3 Total progression 99.9 m Progressive carrying distance 57.1 m Longest progressive carry 36 m Defensive contributions 2 Tackles (won) 2 (2) Interceptions 0 Clearances 0 Blocked shots 0 Recoveries 5 Ground duels (won) 6 (2) Fouls 1 Dribbled past 1

match stats via sofascore

In the first half of last season, the Amad-Mbeumo pair almost shared a telepathic relationship, and the head coach will be hoping for more of the same in the next campaign.

Amad was eventually subbed off in the 65th minute, and by that time, he had registered a pass completion percentage of 94 per cent.

Off the ball, Amad was a monster

He also had one effort on goal, which was saved, while the 24-year-old completed three progressive carries.

The former Atalanta ace won both his tackles, while he recovered the ball back five times (all stats via sofascore).

After a disappointing end to last season, hopefully, Amad will carry his spectacular World Cup form into the new season.

Despite a strong showing from his side, Carrick will be sweating over the status of Mason Mount’s injury, given INEOS’ struggles in signing a third midfielder.

Hopefully, the injury is not too serious, but the co-owners need to act before it is too late.

Feature image Stu Forster via Getty Images

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