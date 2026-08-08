Home » Sonny Aljofree: Former Man United Youth Cup winner joins Rotherham United

Sonny Aljofree: Former Man United Youth Cup winner joins Rotherham United

by Alex Browne
written by Alex Browne

Former Manchester United defender Sonny Aljofree has found a new club.

History at United

The 21-year-old defender joined the club’s first team training in August 2022 after being part of the FA Youth Cup-winning squad of 2021-2022.

He joined Altrincham on loan in February 2023 and 2024.

Aljofree would then spend a productive loan spell at Accrington Stanley in the 2024-2025 season.

The young centre-back then joined Notts County last season but failed to impress to anything like the extent he did at Accrington.

Aljofree left the club in the summer and went on trial at Rotherham United earlier in July.

Move to Rotherham

The Plymouth-born centre-back clearly impressed the Millers as he has now officially joined the club.

Rotherham’s official website reported, “Rotherham United are delighted to confirm the signing of defender Sonny Aljofree on a two-year-deal, with the option of an extra year in the Millers’ favour – subject to EFL and FA ratification.”

The site continues, “after linking up with the Millers in our pre-season clash against Matlock Town, Sonny has impressed as a Trialist ever since, being deployed in both a central defensive area as well as a right full-back.”

Aljofree has reportedly impressed the club with his versatility, and he will wear the number 14 at the club.

Rotherham have had numerous connections with United recently, as Dan Gore and Gabriele Biancheri both played on loan last season at the club.

What’s more, former United coaching assistant Steve McClaren recently joined the club as Head of Football.

He left a message to his new fans, claiming, “buzzing to be on board and can’t wait to see all you Millers.”

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Alex is a huge Manchester United fan, inspired by greats of his homeland such as George Best, Harry Gregg and Norman Whiteside. Alex has a Master's degree from Queen's University Belfast and La Universitat Rovira i Virgili in Tarragona, Spain. Having lived in the country since 2011, Alex is The Peoples Person's Spanish football expert and is fluent in both Spanish and Catalan. He dreams of witnessing a United captain triumphantly hoisting the Premier League and Champions League trophy in the air once more.

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