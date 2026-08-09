Amad itching to work with Marcus Rashford again during training camp



Manchester United had to settle for a 1-1 draw against Paris Saint-Germain at the Ullevi Stadium in Gothenburg on Saturday despite creating more chances.

It was the Champions League winners who took an early lead, but Amad’s relentless and Bryan Mbeumo’s unerring finish allowed the Red Devils to equalise soon after.

United squandered multiple opportunities thereafter, but their control over the game will have pleased Michael Carrick.

Amad, who was the star of the show, explained how difficult the game against the Ligue 1 giants was.

Difficult game

He told MUTV, “Yeah, it was a good game, honestly. We knew how good Paris are, we knew how tough it would be, but it was a good game. We drew, and now we’re going to focus on the next game.”

The Ivorian explained that while the team was disappointed with only a draw, the main goal in pre-season is all about building up fitness and gearing up for the start of the new campaign.

“We drew today. We need to keep going and try to win games every time. We have a big season ahead of us.

“We’re just trying to keep building fitness. That is important. That’s why we’re here, and we’re really happy to have the other players back in the team. We’re going to keep going.”

Last of the World Cup stars returning

United welcomed back Bruno Fernandes, Noussair Mazraoui, Diogo Dalot and Matheus Cunha recently, with the first three involved against PSG.

The Brazilian, Senne Lammens and Benjamin Sesko remain in Carrington as they work on their fitness.

United will now head to the Republic of Ireland for a training camp, during which the club will welcome back the last batch of World Cup stars — Marcus Rashford, Kobbie Mainoo, and Lisandro Martinez. Hopefully, Mason Mount will also join the team there.

“It’s exciting having players like Bruno, Mazraoui and the other players who are coming back. Now we need [Marcus] Rashford, Lisandro and Kobbie, who are going to come back in Dublin. So we’re going to have the rest of the team in Dublin, and that is an exciting thing,” the 24-year-old added.

New season, new goals

The new Premier League season is less than two weeks away, and fans are excited to see how this team can perform.

Amad added to the excitement by claiming that the team is gearing up to win a trophy next season. But for now, the focus in on doing well against Leeds and AC Milan, the last remaining friendlies of this pre-season.

“We have two more games, against Everton and AC Milan. Like I said, we need to build fitness. That is the most important thing because we have a big season coming, and I hope we can win this season.”

Feature image Mike Hewitt via Getty Images

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