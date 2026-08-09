Home » Andrey Santos opens up on the position he wants to make his own under Carrick

Andrey Santos opens up on the position he wants to make his own under Carrick

by Daniel Onguko
written by Daniel Onguko
Andrey Santos


The idea is that Manchester United need to sign a defensive midfielder to complete their midfield rebuild.

Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans offer the Red Devils ability on the ball; they provide control and have raised the team’s technical brilliance.

However, as much as they strengthen United, some feel the engine room still lacks that ground-eater, that midfield destroyer of a defensive midfielder who would shield the backline.

And while this number six is expected to arrive as the third midfielder signing, Santos’ latest admission may change United’s transfer plans entirely.

Andrey Santos on preferred role

The summer signing confessed after the win over PSG, as captured by the Sun’s Sam Luckhurst: “I like and prefer playing more deep, like a number six.”

Santos is already impressing in a deeper midfield role

Having watched his pre-season performances, you would certainly understand why it is a role the 22-year-old can play.

In games, he remains constantly available, breaks lines, progresses the ball and covers every blade of grass.

Moreover, the confidence he carries every time he steps into the middle of the pitch is something else.

He does not just win the ball or recycle possession; he even directs teammates into space, telling them exactly where the next pass needs to go before half of us even see it.

If United need a tempo-setting number six, Santos could be that man.

Third midfielder signing question marks

Yet if Michael Carrick decides to use him that way, it may not be good news for United’s third midfield signing.

With Mason Mount now also a central midfield option, alongside Youri Tielemans, Kobbie Mainoo and Bruno Fernandes, INEOS could feel they already have decent midfield options to carry them next season.

This decision may be reinforced by the fact that the club missed out on their top defensive midfield targets, such as Elliot Anderson and Aurelien Tchouameni.

Featured image Michael Campanella via Getty Images

online polls

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social

Latest Top Stories...

Michael Carrick provides injury update on Mason Mount

Fabrizio Romano drops Carlos Baleba update as Mason...

Endrick: Man United contacted over blockbuster move for...

Official: Radek Vitek completes permanent move to Middlesbrough

Michael Carrick shares verdict on Man United’s draw...

Andrey Santos reveals what Man United got spot...

Dan is a writer with The Peoples Person, an avid Manchester United fan whose passion for the Red Devils evolved into writing about them. He was introduced to United back in 2008, and his love for the club has continued to grow ever since. Like every other United fan, he believes the club will soon return to its rightful place and strives to reflect that belief in his writing. While he has also written about other Premier League sides, including Arsenal for Just Arsenal and The Arsenal Analysis Blogspot, Dan lives and breathes Manchester United.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.