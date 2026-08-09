Andrey Santos opens up on the position he wants to make his own under Carrick



The idea is that Manchester United need to sign a defensive midfielder to complete their midfield rebuild.

Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans offer the Red Devils ability on the ball; they provide control and have raised the team’s technical brilliance.

However, as much as they strengthen United, some feel the engine room still lacks that ground-eater, that midfield destroyer of a defensive midfielder who would shield the backline.

And while this number six is expected to arrive as the third midfielder signing, Santos’ latest admission may change United’s transfer plans entirely.

Andrey Santos on preferred role

The summer signing confessed after the win over PSG, as captured by the Sun’s Sam Luckhurst: “I like and prefer playing more deep, like a number six.”

Andrey Santos prepared to be #mufc's new defensive midfielder: 'I like and prefer playing more deep, like a number six.' pic.twitter.com/7PH729AewL — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) August 9, 2026

Santos is already impressing in a deeper midfield role

Having watched his pre-season performances, you would certainly understand why it is a role the 22-year-old can play.

In games, he remains constantly available, breaks lines, progresses the ball and covers every blade of grass.

Moreover, the confidence he carries every time he steps into the middle of the pitch is something else.

He does not just win the ball or recycle possession; he even directs teammates into space, telling them exactly where the next pass needs to go before half of us even see it.

If United need a tempo-setting number six, Santos could be that man.

Third midfielder signing question marks

Yet if Michael Carrick decides to use him that way, it may not be good news for United’s third midfield signing.

With Mason Mount now also a central midfield option, alongside Youri Tielemans, Kobbie Mainoo and Bruno Fernandes, INEOS could feel they already have decent midfield options to carry them next season.

This decision may be reinforced by the fact that the club missed out on their top defensive midfield targets, such as Elliot Anderson and Aurelien Tchouameni.

Featured image Michael Campanella via Getty Images

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