Joaquin Seys: Man United submit enquiry with Arsenal, Villa waiting to pounce



Manchester United remain in the hunt for a left-back capable of eventually replacing Luke Shaw.

The Englishman did start every Premier League game last season, but given his poor injury record, it is not a surprise to see INEOS not trusting him to stay fit for the upcoming campaign.

Lewis Hall of Newcastle is the dream target, but given the Magpies’ stance, a deal this summer looks increasingly unlikely.

The Sun have now reported that the Red Devils are looking at Club Brugge’s left-back Joaquin Seys.

Joaquin Seys on United’s radar

The 20-time English league champions are not the only Premier League side in the race, with Arsenal and Aston Villa also considering the 21-year-old.

The Old Trafford side have even submitted an enquiry regarding the Belgian international‘s availability after extensive scouting missions.

The Belgian side will demand £30 million for their rising star, considering he only signed a new four-year deal in 2025.

“Manchester United and Arsenal are among several clubs chasing Club Brugge left-back Joaquin Seys. And Seys is also capturing attention from the likes of Aston Villa and Newcastle, as well as Portuguese giants Benfica and Porto.

Joaquin Seys has plenty of admirers in the Premier League

“SunSport understands that Man Utd, Arsenal and Aston Villa have all submitted enquiries as to Seys’ availability following extensive scouting.

“Club Brugge are not in a hurry to sell, with three years remaining on Seys’ contract. And the Belgian side are set to demand €35million (£30m) for their rising star.”

Last season, Joaquin Seys notched five goals and eight assists in all competitions, with his displays helping him seal a place in Belgium’s World Cup squad.

INEOS should have no problems paying the asking price, but it is well known that the co-owners prefer Premier League-proven stars.

It remains to be seen if they pursue the talented full-back or opt for someone like Antonee Robinson instead.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 6/10

Why? Man United need a new left-back.

The player is not Premier League-proven.

The source is not the most accurate when it comes to Man United. TPP view

We believe United do have Joaquin Seys on their list of alternative targets, but several other players are higher up the pecking order.

Feature image Alex Bierens de Haan via Getty Images

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