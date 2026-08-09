Louis Page: Leicester midfielder’s stance on United transfer emerges, talks already started

Manchester United have looked to the Championship to strengthen their midfield options.

Earlier this summer, United were strongly linked with Shea Charles of Southampton. The former Manchester City midfielder is admired by director of football Jason Wilcox.

However, Charles is heading to London after Fulham allegedly struck an agreement with Southampton. United, meanwhile, are eyeing another midfield talent who impressed in England’s second tier last term.

Manchester United in talks to sign Louis Page

According to the BBC, Manchester United are working on a deal to sign Leicester City midfielder Louis Page.

The 18-year-old midfielder is “viewed as one of the most exciting talents outside the top flight.” He was named EFL Apprentice of the Year last season.

Page, who made 18 appearances in the Championship for Leicester, is a box-to-box midfielder with brilliant close control and a strong physical presence. It is understood that talks over an agreement are ongoing.

“The youngster signed professional terms with the Foxes in September 2025, meaning United need to agree a transfer fee with the League One side,” the report states.

Several clubs chasing Louis Page

United face competition from Arsenal and Aston Villa for Page’s services, as both Premier League rivals have reportedly “shown a big interest” in recent weeks.

Interestingly, Sky Sports reporter Danyal Khan claims Page is keen on joining United.

The Foxes have already lost winger Jeremy Monga, 17, to Manchester City after suffering relegation to League One, and now Page could “become the latest Leicester prospect that leaves the club.”

Given Page’s age and limited experience, it remains unclear whether Manchester United are trying to sign the immensely talented midfielder for their first team or for the academy.

The Red Devils have already added Colombian teenager Cristian Orozco to their youth ranks.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 9/10

Why?

✅ BBC’s claim backed up by Sky Sports

✅ INEOS have aggressively pursued young stars

⚠️ No official bid has yet been reported

TPP view

We believe United’s interest is genuine, and things could progress swiftly hereon.

Featured image Michael Regan via Getty Images

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