Steve Holland lifts lid on genius new United tactic that could reap riches this season



Manchester United assistant manager Steve Holland has endorsed a novel approach implemented during pre-season that he feels could enhance the team’s prospects ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Unusual practice

United are enjoying a positive pre-season as the start of the new 2026/27 Premier League term nears.

So far, Michael Carrick’s men have faced Wrexham, Rosenborg, Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain. They face Leeds United and AC Milan before opening the season with a clash against newly promoted Hull City.

In addition to electing to remain in Europe for their pre-season preparations rather than undertaking an overseas tour, United have also diverged from convention by utilising Carrington as their primary base between matches.

Players have returned on a staggered basis, contingent upon their participation in the World Cup and the point at which their nations were eliminated.

Speaking to club media, Holland emphasised the benefits of United basing themselves at Carrington, explaining that it has given the coaching team greater control over conditioning and workload management, an approach that could prove beneficial when the competitive campaign begins.

Holland’s remarks

The 56-year-old said from United’s training camp in Ireland, “The difference between pre-season and the season is that, in the season, every decision you make as a coach is about what helps you to win the game.”

“Now [in pre-season] we’re in a period where we’re trying… every decision we make before, during, [or at] half-time in games, is about trying to give players the right minutes, trying to protect them at the right times, trying to push them at the right times, to get them to the perfect level for the start.”

He continued, “So it’s a different process, and it is complicated because, I mean, we had five or six training today [Monday] for the first time in a little while. There’s still another one to come back tomorrow.”

“So they are all at different levels and that requires a lot of attention, but we have an excellent staff that are across that. So it is what it is. It’s a challenge but we’ve had a good plan and, you know, that’s gone to plan at this stage.”

In terms of United making greater use of Carrington, Holland said, “We’ve been in control of the facilities, the pitch, the recovery.”

“Then being able to just travel in and out to play high-level games, returning to Carrington again for the following week, has given us the best possible chance, I would say, of being ready for the start, given that it’s a tournament year. I’m really happy with the programme that we’ve had, and how it’s gone to this point.”

Holland is excited about the new season and agrees that there is genuine cause for optimism, especially with Champions League football back at Old Trafford.

“I think generally speaking, everyone’s always optimistic at the start, but I think there is genuine optimism this year with how the team was last year, with some of the additions we’ve made. We want to be competitive in every tournament that we’re in, so yeah, it’s an exciting season for everyone.”

“Champions League football as well, which is where Manchester United, where we should be, but of course it’s not quite as easy as that. It’s a very competitive league. But it’s exciting to have it and we’re really looking forward to getting up and running now.”

United’s meeting with Leeds at Croke Park kicks off on Wednesday at 7.30 pm.

Featured image Michael Regan via Getty Images

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