Ayden Heaven strengthens case for Man United starting role with Leeds display



Manchester United defender Ayden Heaven produced a strong performance to help the club to a win on penalties against Leeds United on Wednesday evening.

Win on penalties

United and Leeds were locked at 1-1 at full-time, but the fixture was curtailed by the official after spectators encroached onto the field to take pictures with players including Bruno Fernandes and Youri Tielemans. United subsequently prevailed in the penalty shootout.

Michael Carrick’s men took the lead in the 16th minute through Joshua Zirkzee. Bryan Mbeumo skipped past his man before delivering a ball to Zirkzee, who produced a first-time finish to beat James Trafford.

Brilliant from Bryan and Josh does the rest 😮‍💨 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 12, 2026

United controlled possession and carried the greater threat, but Leeds still managed to level when Brenden Aaronson fired home after James had slid him through.

Nearly a second for Bryan after nice play in midfield 😤⚡️ — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 12, 2026

The game went to penalties and Noussair Mazraoui scored the decisive penalty kick after Bruno Fernandes had failed to convert from 12 yards.

United are the winners of the Boyle Sports Cup after getting the better of their old rivals.

Penalty shootout win = secured! ✅🎯 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 12, 2026

Heaven stats

Heaven was named in the starting XI yet again, this time partnering Leny Yoro at the heart of United’s defensive unit.

During the 45 minutes that he was on the pitch, Yoro delivered all 33 passes that he attempted (100% individual pass accuracy).

He also connected with all three long balls that he pinged (100% long balls accuracy).

The English defender touched the ball 44 times. He was superb defensively, making seven contributions.

The teenager was a defensive presence, recording one interception and five clearances, alongside two blocked efforts. He was dominant in the air, winning every aerial duel he contested, while also coming out on top in one of his two ground duels.

Heaven is making it increasingly difficult for Carrick to leave him out. His pre-season performances have sent a clear message: he belongs in the starting XI come the new campaign.

Category Stat Value Passing Passes attempted 33 Passes completed 33 Pass accuracy 100% Long Balls Long balls attempted 3 Long balls completed 3 Long balls accuracy 100% Possession Total touches 44 Defensive Actions Interceptions 1 Clearances 5 Blocked efforts 2 Total contributions 7 Duels Aerial duels won 100% (won every) Ground duels won 1 of 2 Minutes Time on pitch 45

(Stats obtained from Sofascore)

United are next in action this weekend when they face Ruben Amorim’s AC Milan.

Featured image by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

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