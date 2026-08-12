Home » Man United vs Leeds: When and where to watch from across the globe

Man United vs Leeds: When and where to watch from across the globe

by Alex Browne
written by Alex Browne
Picture of Bruno Fernandes celebrating with Matheus Cunha

Manchester United take on Leeds United at Croke Park in Dublin this evening.

Leeds match

It is the Red Devils’ fifth pre-season match of the season, following two wins, a draw, and a loss.

They have defeated Rosenborg and Atletico Madrid, while drawing 1-1 with European champions Paris Saint-Germain in their most recent outing.

The grudge match between the two rivals will be historic, as it is the first football match at Croke Park since 2010.

Supporters can expect to see numerous stars in action, as this is the fullest squad of pre-season with everyone having returned from their World Cup holiday.

Where and when to watch

The match will take place at 19:30 local time in Ireland, which is also 19:30 BST. You can view the game on the club’s in-house channel MUTV or on ITV1, STV, and Premier Sports 2 for UK viewers.

LUTV, Leeds’ club channel, will also be broadcasting the game worldwide.

In the majority of Europe, the game will kick off at 20:30 CET and be available on the two club channels.

In the United States of America, the match will kick off at 14:30 ET and be available on MUTV. That will also be 13:30 Central Time, 12:30 Mountain Time, and 11:30 Pacific Time.

United have a huge fanbase in Africa, and in Nigeria the match will take place at 19:30, while it will be 18:30 in Ghana and the Ivory Coast. Kenya and Uganda will see the game start at 21:30. All can be watched on MUTV or LUTV.

In India, the match will be broadcast on FanCode and the two club channels. The game will start at 00:00 on Thursday.

The game will kick off at 02:30 in China and 03:30 in Japan, with supporters needing to stream the match from the club channels.

It will be an early start for the Australian and New Zealand supporters, as the match will kick off at 04:00 in the morning.

Smartframe picture of Bruno Fernandes and Matheus Cunha

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The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social

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Alex is a huge Manchester United fan, inspired by greats of his homeland such as George Best, Harry Gregg and Norman Whiteside. Alex has a Master's degree from Queen's University Belfast and La Universitat Rovira i Virgili in Tarragona, Spain. Having lived in the country since 2011, Alex is The Peoples Person's Spanish football expert and is fluent in both Spanish and Catalan. He dreams of witnessing a United captain triumphantly hoisting the Premier League and Champions League trophy in the air once more.

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