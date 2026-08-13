Bruno Fernandes: How Man United plan to end AC Milan’s pursuit of Portuguese playmaker

AC Milan have joined the growing list of suitors interested in Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes this summer, according to a new report.

Italian Reunion?

The Red Devils are set to face AC Milan in Wroclaw, Poland on Saturday, 15 August, in the final pre-season friendly, setting up an unlikely reunion with Ruben Amorim. The Portuguese tactician was sacked by INEOS in January after falling out with sporting director Jason Wilcox, despite receiving 13 months of unwavering support in the face of poor results and even worse performances.

However, with Milan having missed out on Champions League qualification last season after finishing fifth in Serie A, the Rossoneri also decided to sack their manager, Massimiliano Allegri.

Unperturbed by Amorim’s tumultuous tenure in England, the Italian club have turned to him as the man to awaken a sleeping giant at the San Siro. The fact that Marcus Rashford is set to make his first appearance in a red shirt since being frozen out by the former Sporting CP manager only adds to the intrigue of this weekend’s clash.

BBC Sport reveals Milan are interested in a bombshell move for Fernandes, joining Juventus and Turkish champions Galatasaray in pursuit of the 31-year-old playmaker. His contract at Old Trafford contains a release clause worth £57 million to teams outside of England.

INEOS have been locked in talks over a new deal for their captain, with his current contract set to expire next summer, though it contains an option to automatically extend by twelve months. One of the key motivators is to remove this release clause.

Fernandes was Amorim’s right-hand man, on and off the pitch. The pair shared a positive working relationship, despite the issues which plagued the rest of the team throughout their time together. Undoubtedly, if it were left up to Amorim, £57 million would be a small price to pay to reunite with one of the best players in Europe.

Vote Remain

BBC Sport reveals Fernandes’ “preference is to stay” at Old Trafford beyond the summer, potentially playing out the remainder of his career with Manchester United. Nonetheless, this is balanced by a strong desire to win trophies and compete at the highest level of club and international football.

The likelihood of a disjointed AC Milan side, under a new head coach with no track record outside of Liga Portugal, being able to offer him this is remote, however. The fact that they will not be playing in next season’s Champions League only exacerbates this problem.

Were one of the continent’s heavyweights, such as Bayern Munich or Paris Saint-Germain, to express interest, Fernandes’ future in M16 would be far less certain. But swapping one faded powerhouse in Manchester for another in Milan, or Turin, will not hold the same appeal.

The return of Rashford – and his £325,000-a-week contract – does offer justification for Fernandes’ desire for improved terms. The Portugal international, fresh from the best campaign of his career and the Premier League Player of the Year award in his pocket, is the beating heart of Michael Carrick‘s side.

Bruno Fernandes Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Premier League 35 35 9 21 5 - 3,068' FA Cup 1 1 - 1 - - 90' EFL Cup 1 0 - - - - 45' Total 37 36 9 22 5 - 3,203'

With INEOS still on the hunt for another marquee midfielder or a big-money new left-back, there is a strong argument that locking down their best player could be the most important piece of business left to tick off this summer.

Final Thoughts: The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 9/10

Why?

Reported by an outlet with an excellent track record for transfer news, particularly at Old Trafford.

Bruno Fernandes’ contract situation makes him a prime target for top clubs elsewhere in Europe.

Ruben Amorim would be desperate to reunite with his former captain and talisman, explaining AC Milan’s interest.

No official confirmation of interest or offers from AC Milan, while Fernandes himself would be unlikely to entertain any if they did arrive.

TPP view:

We strongly believe AC Milan are interested in Fernandes, though the financial situation in Serie A and the Rossoneri’s lack of Champions League football makes a successful pursuit unlikely.

Featured image by David Lidstrom via Getty Images