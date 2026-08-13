Senne Lammens: United ace set to wear new shirt number next season

Manchester United goalkeeper Senne Lammens has been handed a new shirt number ahead of the new season. The Belgian custodian arrived at the Theatre of Dreams from Royal Antwerp last summer and was outstanding between the sticks.

Lammens brought calmness, quality and set-piece dominance to a position that had been the first team’s bane for some time. The Red Devils signed Andre Onana to replace David De Gea in the summer of 2024, but he turned out to be a disappointment.

The error-prone Cameroonian was offloaded on loan to Trabzonspor last summer, and the English giants started the campaign with Altay Bayindir as their No. 1. However, all that changed following the arrival of Lammens.

The Belgian ended the campaign with eight clean sheets in 32 appearances in the Premier League, helping the club finish third in the league table.

Senne Lammens Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Goals Conceded Clean Sheets Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Premier League 32 39 8 - - 2,880' Jupiler Pro League 4 4 - - - 360' FA Cup 1 2 - - - 90' Total 37 45 8 - - 3,330'

United’s No. 1 role appears secured

Lammens was part of the Belgian squad that participated in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but he spent the first five games on the bench. He was called into action in the quarter-final against Spain after Thibaut Courtois picked up an injury and had to be replaced.

Unfortunately, the United star made an error late in the game that gifted La Roja the winner, leaving him distraught. Despite the unfortunate incident, Lammens remains the established No. 1 for the Red Devils.

The Red Devils have already overseen a mass exodus from the goalkeeping department this summer, with Onana rejoining Trabzonspor on loan and Bayindir also moving to Celta Vigo on a temporary deal. Meanwhile, Radek Vitek’s departure has further highlighted the English giants’ faith in the Belgian.

INEOS have signed Karl Darlow this summer, but he is expected to serve as cover for Lammens. The Belgian’s position in the squad has now been further bolstered by a major decision from the Red Devils.

Lammens handed iconic shirt number

United have confirmed that Lammens will wear the No. 1 shirt, previously held by Bayindir, next season. The report states: “Senne Lammens will wear the no.1 shirt for Manchester United during the 2026/27 season.”

“The Belgian was given the no.31 jersey when he signed for the Reds last summer, from Royal Antwerp.”

The report confirms that Lammens will be United’s eighth No. 1 in the Premier League era, adding: “Senne will become the eighth keeper to permanently occupy the number during the Premier League era, with Peter Schmeichel wearing it between 1992 and 1999.”

“Mark Bosnich, Fabien Barthez and Tim Howard followed, while Edwin van der Sar and David De Gea were also long-term occupants.”

Final Thoughts

United have been vindicated in their decision to invest in the relatively unproven Lammens last summer. Fans will now hope that the Belgian can be as decisive as the legendary Van der Sar, a player whom he looked up to as a child.

Feature image Carl Recine via Getty Images

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