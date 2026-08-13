Home » Toby Collyer showcased an elite trait five times vs Leeds to give Carrick food for thought

Toby Collyer showcased an elite trait five times vs Leeds to give Carrick food for thought

by Daniel Onguko
written by Daniel Onguko
Picture of Collyer


After missing the matchday squads against Atletico Madrid and then Paris Saint-Germain, Toby Collyer returned to the fold against Leeds United.

The young midfielder did not just make up the numbers, either. Michael Carrick clearly planned to use him, and he did just that.

Collyer impressed in the second half in Manchester United’s win over Leeds

The 22-year-old, who spent last season on loan at West Bromwich Albion and then Hull City, was introduced at half-time, coming on for summer signing Andrey Santos.

As good as the Brazilian has been, the compliment for Collyer is that the level did not drop after the substitution.

The academy graduate put on a brilliant performance, and the statistics back up the aesthetics.

Toby Collyer versus Leeds (FotMob)

MetricStat
Minutes Played45
Passes Completed33/33 (100%)
Passes into the Final Third5
Dribbles Completed2/2 (100%)
Defensive Contributions4
Blocks1
Clearances1
Interceptions2
Recoveries3
Duels Won2/4 (50%)

One trait in particular will have left fans impressed: Collyer is now brave enough to take risks and is starting to pass the ball forward. Against Leeds, the 22-year-old played the ball into the final third five times.

With Carrick keen on front-footed football, it is great to see Collyer willing to play forward rather than settling for safe sideways or backward passes.

Transfer exit talk

Reports suggest Collyer could be sold, and performances like the one against Leeds could well have added millions to whatever fee INEOS demand for his exit.

That said, if Collyer is open to a squad role and Carrick is not given the third-midfielder signing, perhaps Manchester United should consider keeping him.

Otherwise, INEOS should look at sending him out on loan to a team that can polish the rough diamond he is.

If Collyer reaches his potential, he could yet become a fine midfielder.

Selling James Garner to Everton without giving him enough chances for a breakthrough has already left the 20-time English champions with some transfer regrets.

Similar regrets over Collyer could be avoided if INEOS are wise in how they handle the midfielder this summer.

Featured image by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

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Dan is a writer with The Peoples Person, an avid Manchester United fan whose passion for the Red Devils evolved into writing about them. He was introduced to United back in 2008, and his love for the club has continued to grow ever since. Like every other United fan, he believes the club will soon return to its rightful place and strives to reflect that belief in his writing. While he has also written about other Premier League sides, including Arsenal for Just Arsenal and The Arsenal Analysis Blogspot, Dan lives and breathes Manchester United.

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