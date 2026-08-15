Man United U16s suffer historic defeat at Hong Kong Youth Football Academy Summit



Manchester United Under-16s played their first match in Hong Kong on Friday as they took on Kitchee, the Hong Kong Premier League U18s champions.

The match is a part of the Hong Kong Jockey Club Youth Football Academy Summit, which sees Manchester United take an annual trip to Hong Kong for both football and cultural exchange.

In front of a crowd of over 4,000, the United players got the chance to test themselves against older opposition and experienced extremely hot and humid conditions, which they are not used to in the United Kingdom.

First half

Kitchee had the first chance of the match in the second minute when Marley Irving spilled the ball from a corner, and the rebound was blocked off the line by Jack Waters.

From the resulting corner, Kitchee played the ball backwards before delivering a looping high ball into the box that was spilled again by Irving and the Hong Kong side pounced.

The United keeper faced some contact while trying to claim the ball and it looked like he might have got away with it when VAR recommended the referee to review the play for a foul, but the referee decided to stick with his original decision and award the goal.

In the 22nd minute, things got worse for the young Red Devils as Kitchee hit the back of the net again.

Estan Chisnall-Devent slipped near the halfway line, as Kitchee launched a counter-attack that was finished neatly into the bottom left corner.

But VAR came to United’s rescue this time, as the goal was chalked off for offside. United had the majority of the possession throughout the half, but it was the Hong Kong club that looked the more dangerous on the break.

The first big chance for United fell to Mane Soares from Chisnall-Devent’s cross, and the diminutive winger forced a big save from the keeper as the score remained 1-0 at the break.

Second half

Shortly after the restart, United forced a double save from the Kitchee keeper after Chisnall-Devent burst past a pair of defenders to take the initial strike.

It was a scrappy game with both sides not backing out of a challenge, one of which led to a free kick on the right wing for United.

The free kick was delivered into the box by Jed Bangura and, after a failed initial clearance, Locclan Harrison smashed the ball into the roof of the net to help United draw parity.

United then had a chance to secure victory late on when Harrison slipped past the opposition defence into the box but he slipped as he was about to take his shot. The match ended 1-1 with penalties required to determine the winner.

The penalty shootout opened with both keepers making big saves. Gus Murdock and Bangura then scored from the spot, but it was not to be United’s night as they ultimately lost 3-2 on penalties.

Despite the loss, United’s Chisnall-Devent was awarded the man of the match award which was presented to him by former United player Jaap Stam.

Kitchee’s victory marks the first time United have ever lost at the Hong Kong Jockey Club Youth Football Academy Summit. They now turn their attention to Sunday, when they will take on the Hong Kong U16s national team.

Match facts

United: Irving, Akinsanya, Murdock, Harrison, Waters, Nyoni (C), Bangura, Soares, Wright, Chisnall-Devent, Okeke

Subs: Hartley, J. Mantato, Deighton, Fagborun, Marsden-Umebuani, Houghton, Millward, Mills, M. Ibragimov, Mullings

Feature image Carl Recine via Getty Images