Man United recruitment chief emerges as candidate for top Bayern Munich role

Manchester United are enduring a nightmare of a transfer window under Jason Wilcox and company.

United have made only two major signings, Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans, with less than a week remaining before the new Premier League season begins.

Wilcox, the club’s director of football, finds himself in a difficult situation, and matters could become even more concerning behind the scenes.

Christopher Vivell’s departure could leave United’s transfer team in chaos

Last year, Manchester United appointed Christopher Vivell as their director of recruitment. The former Chelsea man reports to Wilcox.

Vivell has been an integral part of United’s transfer business and led the pursuit of Benjamin Sesko. He also played a crucial role in the Red Devils’ move for Andrey Santos, having brought the Brazilian to Chelsea during his time in London.

However, now, the former RB Leipzig man could return to Germany.

According to Absolut Bayern (via German outlet Tz), Bayern Munich’s management is on the verge of dismissing their chief scout, Nils Schmadtke.

It is understood Vivell is a candidate for the Bundesliga champions to replace Schmadtke. His contract at Old Trafford runs until the summer of 2027.

Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund knows the 39-year-old very well from their time together in Austria. “The two have a high regard for each other both personally and professionally,” the report adds.

Benjamin Sesko liked at Bayern Munich

Interestingly, Bayern also allegedly admire Sesko, who moved to United from Leipzig last summer.

Sesko has been on the Bavarian giants’ radar even before he joined the Red Devils, having been considered a potential long-term replacement for Harry Kane.

The idea of signing a striker like Sesko remains in Munich, but given his promising debut campaign in England, United are unlikely to entertain any discussions regarding the Slovenian’s departure.

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