United vs Como: Surprise detail about upcoming Champions League tie comes to light

Manchester United are preparing to participate in the Champions League this season. The Red Devils secured a blockbuster return to the premier European club competition after a strong finish to the last campaign.

After struggling for consistency under former head coach Ruben Amorim, the English giants picked up the pace following Michael Carrick’s arrival in January. United registered 12 wins and just two defeats in their final 17 league games, and subsequently secured third place in the Premier League.

Premier League top six: 2025/26 Season

Pos Team Games Played Games Won Games Drawn Games Lost Goals Scored Goals Conceded Goal Difference Points 1 Arsenal 38 26 7 5 71 27 44 85 2 Manchester City 38 23 9 6 77 35 42 78 3 Manchester United 38 20 11 7 69 50 19 71 4 Aston Villa 38 19 8 11 56 49 7 65 5 Liverpool 38 17 9 12 63 53 10 60 6 Bournemouth 38 13 18 7 58 54 4 57

The Red Devils will make a return to the Champions League this campaign after a gap of two years and have already discovered their opponents for the league stage. The Premier League giants will lock horns with Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid, while there is also the small matter of Bruno Fernandes returning to the Jose Alvalade Stadium to face Sporting.

United also have an away game against Como, and a key detail regarding the tie hangs in the balance.

Como awaiting UEFA approval

According to The Daily Mail, Como worked tirelessly in the past three months to ensure that the Giuseppe Sinigaglia Stadium is fit to host the Champions League. The report states: “Como are confident they will receive the green light from UEFA to host Champions League matches at their Giuseppe Sinigaglia Stadium following three months of major renovation.”

The Serie A club finished fourth in the league last season, and subsequently earned a place in this season’s premier European club competition. Unfortunately, their stadium was not up to UEFA standards required to host the Champions League, and Sassuolo’s stadium has been suggested as a possible alternative venue.

However, Como have worked hard behind the scenes to ensure their stadium bears witness to the historic occasion this season. The report adds: “Como have spent the past three months overhauling facilities at Sinigaglia and Daily Mail Sport understands UEFA officials are close to approving the stadium’s hosting rights this season, with Manchester United among those ready to make the trip.”

Several actions have already been completed, including building a new concrete stand behind the goal, laying down a new pitch and extending it by two-and-a-half metres. The players’ tunnel and substitutes’ bench have been relocated, while the dressing rooms and the media facilities have been upgraded.

The report continues: “UEFA require significant space for television broadcasters and media facilities while Como have satisfied the need to add an additional 150 parking spaces by teaming up with a local college.”

United have never faced Como before

United have never faced Como in their history, but all that is set to change this year on 21 October. It is always a huge occasion when the Red Devils come for a visit, so Como will understandably be eager to host the game at their home ground.

United are one of the biggest clubs in the world and have fans in all corners of the world. Facing such a global brand will work wonders for the Serie A club and also do their reputation a lot of good.

Cesc Fabregas’ side, though, will be no pushovers after matching step-for-step with the giants of Italian football last season. The Red Devils, as such, cannot afford to take the occasion lightly.

Final Thoughts

United’s return to the Champions League has filled fans with optimism, as it pits the club against exciting opponents from across the continent. The Red Devils will now be hoping for a lengthy run in the tournament this season.

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