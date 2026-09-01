Why Man United turned down the chance to seal blockbuster signing from noisy neighbours



Manchester United were linked with a whole host of left-backs on deadline day.

Initially, it started with reports of the Red Devils trying to sign Jorge Salinas on loan. Then news broke that Alejandro Balde might be open to leaving Barcelona for Old Trafford.

However, both moves did not pan out, with Harry Amass’ proposed departure also off.

Just when it seemed like it would be a boring end to transfer deadline day, The Peoples Person relayed that the 20-time English league champions were offered the chance to sign Rayan Ait-Nouri.

City’s demands for Rayan Ait-Nouri loan

The Algerian is yet to play a minute this season for Manchester City, with Enzo Maresca open to the 25-year-old’s departure.

However, as Sky Sports have now revealed, the team from the Etihad were insisting on a loan with an obligation to buy.

It is well known that United plan to go back in for dream target Lewis Hall next summer after Newcastle refused to sell their talisman this summer.

This is why INEOS turned down the chance to sign the former Wolverhampton Wanderers ace from their noisy neighbours.

Why United turned down City

“Manchester United explored a move for Manchester City full-back Rayan Ait-Nouri as they looked to reinforce their left-back position on Deadline Day.

“Sky Sports News understands United were offered and made aware that Ait-Nouri was potentially available before tonight’s deadline.

“However, when they explored a move with City this afternoon, it was clear it couldn’t go ahead unless an obligation to buy was attached to a season-long loan.

“United were not interested in a permanent move as they are focused on pursuing long-term targets next summer.”

This effectively means Michael Carrick will have to make do with Luke Shaw, who has struggled for form so far this season.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 9/10

Why?

Reported by a source with a very reliable record for Man United transfer news.

It was always known that United and City would never agree on a simple loan.

TPP view

We believe Rayan Ait-Nouri will stay at the Etihad, and the Red Devils will target Lewis Hall next summer.

Feature image Michael Regan via Getty Images