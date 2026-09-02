Bruno Fernandes off the mark for new season after scooping first award



Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has earned his first award of the new season following his superb performance during last weekend’s comeback victory over Ipswich Town.

Masterclass

Fernandes pulled the strings as United put Ipswich to the sword in a 5-2 victory at Old Trafford.

The Stretford End was left in shock when Leif Davis fired Ipswich into the lead on 29 minutes. However, Fernandes soon restored parity, producing a brilliant finish after Matheus Cunha teed him up following a defensive error.

United took the lead for the first time through a Jacob Greaves own goal, though it came only after Harry Maguire had handled the ball and was let off by VAR.

Fernandes doubled United’s advantage from the spot-kick, which was won by Cunha.

The Portugal international completed his hat-trick with a cheeky finish, then laid on a sublime assist for Mbeumo to seal the rout.

Chuba Akpom registered a second goal for Ipswich, though it ultimately served only as a consolation, with United prevailing to claim the three points. Fernandes was unsurprisingly named the man of the match and now, the Premier League have announced that he has won the Player of the Matchweek award.

Fernandes wins award

The Premier League have announced that Fernandes garnered 69% of the fan vote.

Hat-trick hero 🔥@ManUtd's Bruno Fernandes is your Player of the Matchweek for his match-winning performance vs Ipswich 🌟 Watch his highlights here 👉 https://t.co/kRcoQJeEGp pic.twitter.com/7YSG9gphR9 — Premier League (@premierleague) September 2, 2026

He warded off competition from Rayan Cherki (Manchester City), Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest), Nico Gonzalez (Newcastle), Erling Haaland (Manchester City), Joao Pedro (Chelsea) and Konstantinos Tzolakis (Hull City).

Fernandes collected this award a season-high six times last season. Judging by his masterclass against Ipswich, don’t bet against him matching that tally once more.

The playmaker has now managed three hat-tricks for United since joining the club from Sporting CP in 2020.

He and his teammates return to action on Sunday when they go away to Everton.

Featured image by Naomi Baker/Getty Images