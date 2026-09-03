Home » Man United academy graduate tipped for surprise Dundee United switch after Eredivisie stint

Man United academy graduate tipped for surprise Dundee United switch after Eredivisie stint

Zidane Iqbal set to leave FC Utrecht

by Daniel Onguko
written by Daniel Onguko
Picture of Zidane Iqbal


Zidane Iqbal is tipped to leave Eredivisie side FC Utrecht.

On Tuesday, ahead of the transfer deadline, the Manchester United academy graduate was expected to sign for Blackburn Rovers.

However, the Championship side could not get the paperwork and agreement finalised before the close of the English transfer window.

Iqbal still expected to leave FC Utrecht

While it felt like he would stay at Stadion Galgenwaard, an interesting update has since dropped.

Journalist Simon Peach reports:

“Zidane Iqbal looks like he will be on the move from FC Utrecht. Dundee United a potential destination for the Man United academy graduate.”

If Dundee United are indeed keen on Iqbal, as Peach suggests, they better move quickly, given the Scottish summer transfer window closes in just hours.

Iqbal is an elegant, press-resistant technical midfielder who excels as a deep-lying playmaker.

Unfortunately, he never got his chance at Old Trafford, and it is equally unfortunate that he never became a big hit at Utrecht.

Chance for a fresh start

A fresh environment like Dundee United, however, could give him the reset he needs to kick on and live up to his potential.

Iqbal is keen to emulate his idol Frenkie de Jong, and he may finally get the chance to do so in the Scottish league, should his transfer go through.

With a 40 per cent sell-on clause agreed with Utrecht, INEOS will surely be keeping a close eye on whatever deal is struck to take Iqbal out of the Eredivisie.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 8/10
Why?

✅ The revelation comes from a reputable source

✅ Tipped to leave Utrecht and was even close to joining Blackburn

TPP View

We believe there might be something in the Iqbal-to-Dundee United link. It is a transfer worth watching out for.

Featured image by Kevin C. Cox via Getty Images

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Dan is a writer with The Peoples Person, an avid Manchester United fan whose passion for the Red Devils evolved into writing about them. He was introduced to United back in 2008, and his love for the club has continued to grow ever since. Like every other United fan, he believes the club will soon return to its rightful place and strives to reflect that belief in his writing. While he has also written about other Premier League sides, including Arsenal for Just Arsenal and The Arsenal Analysis Blogspot, Dan lives and breathes Manchester United.

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