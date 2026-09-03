Home » Youri Tielemans opens up on viral moment vs Ipswich that had fans talking

Youri Tielemans opens up on viral moment vs Ipswich that had fans talking

by Daniel Onguko
written by Daniel Onguko
Picture of Bruno Fernandes


After a sub-par performance against Hull City in the Premier League’s 2026–27 opener, Youri Tielemans was expected to be dropped for the Ipswich clash.

However, that was not the case. Michael Carrick made the brave call of keeping him in the starting line-up, and it paid off.

Tielemans steps up versus Ipswich

Against Ipswich, he created more chances and covered more distance than any other player on the pitch. As great as he is on the ball, he was equally impressive off it this time around.

He also showed he can get the best out of Bruno Fernandes, finding the playmaker more times than any other United player against Ipswich Town. Crucially, eight of those nine passes found Fernandes in the opposition’s half.

Tielemans’ combination with Kobbie Mainoo is therefore likely to lighten Fernandes’ workload, while also getting him closer to goal.

That said, as influential as he was in the Red Devils’ 5–2 win, one particular moment left plenty of fans talking.

Viral penalty video

Fernandes’ second goal of the game, which gave the Red Devils a 3–1 lead, came from the penalty spot.

After missing his last two spot-kicks, the United skipper boldly stepped up and made no mistake this time.

But while Fernandes was taking the penalty, Tielemans mirrored him throughout his run-up: every step back, every shift, every pause, every stride. A clip of him doing so after the game soon went viral across social media.

Most fans were left wondering what the summer signing, himself an accomplished penalty-taker, was trying to do.

Well, explaining why he ‘mimicked’ Fernandes’ penalty run-up at the weekend, Tielemans confessed: “It’s to time my run into the box.”

It makes perfect sense that he would do that. At the very least, his coming out and explaining it solves the mystery behind his run.

Featured image by Naomi Baker/Getty Images

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Dan is a writer with The Peoples Person, an avid Manchester United fan whose passion for the Red Devils evolved into writing about them. He was introduced to United back in 2008, and his love for the club has continued to grow ever since. Like every other United fan, he believes the club will soon return to its rightful place and strives to reflect that belief in his writing. While he has also written about other Premier League sides, including Arsenal for Just Arsenal and The Arsenal Analysis Blogspot, Dan lives and breathes Manchester United.

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