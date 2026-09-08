Amad and Marcus Rashford: Crucial injury updates issued on Man United duo



A double injury update has been provided on Manchester United forwards Amad and Marcus Rashford.

Amad and Rashford situations

Amad has yet to feature for United in a competitive fixture this season, having sustained an injury in training.

He was sidelined for all three of United’s Premier League games against Hull City, Ipswich Town and last weekend’s 2-2 draw with Everton.

Michael Carrick recently said about the Ivorian, “Amad won’t be involved this week. He’ll be out a little bit longer.”

Rashford featured in the starting lineup against both Ipswich and Everton, impressing in each, none more so than against the Toffees.

He was taken off during the second half, with Carrick subsequently revealing that the England international felt something.

Fans have been waiting with bated breath for a fitness update on Rashford and this has now surfaced.

Amad and Rashford fitness updates

According to the Daily Mail, Amad has yet to return to training on the grass at Carrington.

The 24-year-old is not expected to make a return before the international break. The Daily Mail however note, “Confidential understands the United winger has an outside chance of being fit for the trip to Fulham a week on Sunday.”

The newspaper says about Rashford, “Marcus Rashford was taken off at Everton as a precaution after he was spotted holding his hamstring, and Michael Carrick revealed that the player ‘was feeling a bit of something’.”

It sounds like Rashford’s issue is not serious and he could even feature against Sabah on Thursday.

After their mid-week engagement in the Champions League, Carrick and his players will then turn their attention to the Manchester Derby on Sunday.

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