Luke Shaw training no-show mystery solved as injury fears put to bed



Ahead of Manchester United’s clash with Everton, whispers suggested Luke Shaw might not be fit enough to feature.

Yet he made himself available and played a full 76 minutes.

Shaw delivered a much sharper performance, linking up with Marcus Rashford to make United’s left flank a constant threat and silencing his doubters with a reassuring display.

Indeed, if he can produce that showing week after week, he will continue to quieten the critics.

Interestingly, as fans await another strong performance from Shaw in United’s Champions League matchday one fixture against Sabah Baku, a worrying update has emerged from Carrington.

Shaw misses Wednesday’s training

Daily Mail reporter Chris Wheeler, who attended the Red Devils’ open training session, reported:

“Luke Shaw isn’t training with the group at Carrington.”

This was precisely the kind of news United supporters had dreaded this season. Shaw proved Mr Available last term, starting every single Premier League game.

Few expected him to repeat that feat this campaign, which is why INEOS rightly pursued left-back signings to share the workload on the left flank.

Those efforts ultimately failed, however, leaving Shaw as the club’s only preferred option at left-back.

Now, just three games into the season, the 20-time English champions face the real threat of heading into a matchday squad without their first-choice left-back.

An injury at this stage would prove hugely frustrating.

Shaw is not injured

Fortunately, while Wheeler raised that concerning Carrington update, Samuel Luckhurst has quickly calmed the worries surrounding Shaw’s absence.

He explained: “Shaw missed United’s final training session on Wednesday morning as it was a designated recovery and rest day.”

Featured image by Dan Mullan/Getty Images

