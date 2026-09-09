Sofyan Amrabat issues extraordinary statement confirming “difficult decision” in his career



Former Manchester United midfielder Sofyan Amrabat has released a stunning statement confirming he will stay away from the Morocco national team while manager Mohamed Ouahbi remains in charge.

Dugout change

Ouahbi orchestrated Morocco’s impressive run to the World Cup quarter-finals this summer, where their journey was ultimately ended by Kylian Mbappe’s France.

He was appointed as the new head coach of the national team following Walid Regragui’s shock resignation less than 100 days before the tournament.

Unlike under Regragui, when he featured prominently, Amrabat was forced to settle for a nominal role in Ouahbi’s plans.

The former United man started just one game, completing 90 minutes against Haiti. Amrabat also came off the bench against Canada and France.

On Tuesday, he took to social media and made it clear that he will not play for the Atlas Lions while Ouahbi is still there. He however refused to disclose why he has taken that decision.

Amrabat statement

“Representing Morocco has been the greatest honour of my career. Since my first call-up 12 years ago, I have given everything for my country and worn the national team shirt with pride. My love for Morocco and everything this team means to me will never change.”

“This has been a very difficult decision, but I do not feel able to continue representing the national team under the current head coach. I am therefore making myself unavailable for selection while he remains in charge.”

“Out of respect for the national team and everyone involved, I prefer to keep the reasons behind this decision private.”

He added, “I want to be clear: I am not retiring from international football, and I am not closing the door on representing Morocco again.”

“To my teammates, my brothers, and all the staff, I wish you every success. I will remain the team’s biggest fan, supporting you with the same passion I have always shown on the pitch.”

“Thank you to the Moroccan fans for your love and support. Whether on the pitch or cheering alongside you, my love for my country will always remain the same.”

(Photo courtesy of Sofyan Amrabat’s Instagram)

The 30-year-old has racked up 78 caps for Morocco.

Featured image by by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images