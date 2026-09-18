INEOS are already looking at replacements as Carrick’s position looks dicey ahead of Fulham



Manchester United’s start to the new season has been disastrous, and once again, the head coach‘s position is under threat.

The Red Devils began with a humbling defeat away to newly promoted Hull City. They then failed to hold on to their lead against Everton before the ten men of Manchester City beat them at Old Trafford last week.

The nadir came on Wednesday, as Brighton came back from two goals down to knock them out of the Carabao Cup while completely outplaying them.

Damning statistics have revealed how badly Michael Carrick is getting it wrong on the pitch, and his position is far from secure.

Carrick under immense pressure

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, not everybody within INEOS is on board with keeping the former United midfielder at the helm.

In fact, the co-owners are doing their due diligence in case they need to pull the plug soon.

“Manchester United are doing their DUE DILIGENCE in case they have to MAKE A CHANGE. I’m NOT SURE if there is UNIVERSAL BACKING to be perfectly honest,” the reporter told TUS.

This explains why reports of managers available to take over have been doing the rounds recently.

Fulham match is pivotal for Carrick

INEOS are partly to blame as well for yet another poor transfer window, but the axe is likely to fall on Carrick.

Should the 20-time English league champions not win against Fulham at the weekend, alarm bells would be ringing across Old Trafford.

With an international break coming up, United might feel this is the best time to go out there and bring in someone new to stop the rut and save the season.

Hire a new coach, show signs of progress, slump in form, sacked, rinse and repeat. This has been unfolding for many a years now.

The same scenario could be about to play out unless Carrick and his team pull the proverbial rabbit out of the hat on Sunday.

Feature image Carl Recine via Getty Images