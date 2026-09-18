Tyrell Malacia joins new club on free transfer months after Man United exit



Tyrell Malacia is no longer without a club, following the latest update from Major League Soccer side FC Cincinnati.

Before making the big switch from Feyenoord to Manchester United in the summer of 2022, the Dutch full-back was considered one of the most exciting left-backs around.

Erik ten Hag, who also joined from Ajax at the time, must have seen Malacia as a player he could bring to Old Trafford, trusting that he would be key to his project.

While he was not an instant hit, Malacia performed decently in his first season at Old Trafford. He went on to make 22 Premier League appearances for the Red Devils, which was impressive.

Injuries held Tyrell Malacia back at Man United

However, just as he was expected to build on his maiden season at Old Trafford, injuries struck and disrupted his progression.

Malacia missed the 2023–24 season due to a knee injury that kept him out for 500 days.

When he returned for the 2024–25 season, he had fallen down the pecking order and could not break into the side, making only three league appearances.

United opted to send him out on loan to PSV Eindhoven, but even there he failed to click, featuring in only eight Eredivisie games.

Indeed, since his injury, Malacia has failed to rediscover his brilliance.

It seemed harsh that United allowed him to leave as a free agent last summer when his contract expired, but there was nothing else the club could do.

Now, the Dutch left-back has been on the hunt for a new club, and it seems he has found one.

The Peoples Person recently reported that Major League Soccer side FC Cincinnati had him on trial, training with them.

FC Cincinnati confirm Malacia signing

A day after that report, it seems he impressed them, as they have confirmed via their Instagram page:

“Welcome to Cincy, Tyrell!

“FC Cincinnati have signed defender Tyrell Malacia to a contract through June 2027, with an option for the 2027–28 Major League Soccer season.”

After a tricky time in Manchester, Malacia needs some luck. One would hope the 27-year-old can rediscover his mojo in the USA.

Featured image Justin Setterfield via Getty Images

