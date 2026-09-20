Home » 1 clean sheet, 100% run outs, 100% high claims: Man United loanee sparkles in huge victory over champions

1 clean sheet, 100% run outs, 100% high claims: Man United loanee sparkles in huge victory over champions

Andre Onana impresses in 4-0 win for Trabzonspor over Galatasaray

by Alex Browne
written by Alex Browne
Andre Onana

Manchester United had numerous players on loan action on Saturday across Europe.

Andre Onana

The Cameroonian keeper played a critical role as his Trabzonspor side impressively defeated Galatasaray 4-0.

He made two stops in the match and completed all three of his run outs.

Onana also made two high claims to alleviate the pressure on his defence in a huge win for the Turkish side.

His passing was his only weak point, as he completed 57% of his normal passes and just 21% of his long ones.

Dan Gore

Gore played 75 minutes of Luton Town’s 0-1 loss to Bradford.

He was good on the ball, completing 89% of his passes and 100% of his long ball attempts.

Gore also completed one dribble and one tackle in the centre of the park.

He also made one clearance and won six duels in a combative display in the engine room.

Jack Moorhouse

The Irish midfielder played 61 minutes of Dundee’s 2-1 win over Motherwell, starting in a left wing position.

Moorhouse completed one key pass in the match and created one big chance for his side.

He was excellent on the ball, completing 94% of his passes and 100% of his long balls.

The midfielder was also a threat in an attacking sense, as he had three shots, one of which counted as a big chance missed.

Moorhouse also won one of his tackles and two duels in his side’s victory.

Chido Obi

Obi has had little game time to impress, and this did not change versus Fortuna.

The Dane only got the last eight minutes to impress in his side’s 0-1 loss at home.

Andre Onana stats vs Galatasaray

StatisticValue
Expected assists (xA)0
Total saves2
Goals prevented0.82
Saves from inside box2
Punches0
Runs out (succ.)3 (3)
High claims2
Key passes0
Crosses (accurate)0 (0)
Accurate passes35/61 (57%)
Passes in opposition half (acc.)6/27 (22%)
Passes in own half (acc.)29/34 (85%)
Long balls (accurate)7/33 (21%)
Touches70
Dribbles (successful)0 (0)
Possession lost26
Total carrying distance100.3 m
Carries14
Total progression48.8 m
Def. contributions1
Tackles (won)0 (0)
Interceptions1
Clearances0
Blocked shots0
Recoveries12
Ground duels (won)0 (0)
Dribbled past0
Total shots0
Shots on target0
Shots blocked0

Featured image Carl Recine via Getty Images

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Alex is a huge Manchester United fan, inspired by greats of his homeland such as George Best, Harry Gregg and Norman Whiteside. Alex has a Master's degree from Queen's University Belfast and La Universitat Rovira i Virgili in Tarragona, Spain. Having lived in the country since 2011, Alex is The Peoples Person's Spanish football expert and is fluent in both Spanish and Catalan. He dreams of witnessing a United captain triumphantly hoisting the Premier League and Champions League trophy in the air once more.

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