1 clean sheet, 100% run outs, 100% high claims: Man United loanee sparkles in huge victory over champions

Manchester United had numerous players on loan action on Saturday across Europe.

Andre Onana

The Cameroonian keeper played a critical role as his Trabzonspor side impressively defeated Galatasaray 4-0.

He made two stops in the match and completed all three of his run outs.

Onana also made two high claims to alleviate the pressure on his defence in a huge win for the Turkish side.

His passing was his only weak point, as he completed 57% of his normal passes and just 21% of his long ones.

Dan Gore

Gore played 75 minutes of Luton Town’s 0-1 loss to Bradford.

He was good on the ball, completing 89% of his passes and 100% of his long ball attempts.

Gore also completed one dribble and one tackle in the centre of the park.

He also made one clearance and won six duels in a combative display in the engine room.

Jack Moorhouse

The Irish midfielder played 61 minutes of Dundee’s 2-1 win over Motherwell, starting in a left wing position.

Moorhouse completed one key pass in the match and created one big chance for his side.

He was excellent on the ball, completing 94% of his passes and 100% of his long balls.

The midfielder was also a threat in an attacking sense, as he had three shots, one of which counted as a big chance missed.

Moorhouse also won one of his tackles and two duels in his side’s victory.

Chido Obi

Obi has had little game time to impress, and this did not change versus Fortuna.

The Dane only got the last eight minutes to impress in his side’s 0-1 loss at home.

Andre Onana stats vs Galatasaray

Statistic Value Expected assists (xA) 0 Total saves 2 Goals prevented 0.82 Saves from inside box 2 Punches 0 Runs out (succ.) 3 (3) High claims 2 Key passes 0 Crosses (accurate) 0 (0) Accurate passes 35/61 (57%) Passes in opposition half (acc.) 6/27 (22%) Passes in own half (acc.) 29/34 (85%) Long balls (accurate) 7/33 (21%) Touches 70 Dribbles (successful) 0 (0) Possession lost 26 Total carrying distance 100.3 m Carries 14 Total progression 48.8 m Def. contributions 1 Tackles (won) 0 (0) Interceptions 1 Clearances 0 Blocked shots 0 Recoveries 12 Ground duels (won) 0 (0) Dribbled past 0 Total shots 0 Shots on target 0 Shots blocked 0

Featured image Carl Recine via Getty Images