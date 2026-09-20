Live updates: Manchester United vs Fulham at Craven Cottage



Manchester United need to return to winning ways when they take on Fulham at Craven Cottage on Sunday.

So far in the first half, the hosts have looked the better team with the ball but United have hit the post twice as well.

Michael Carrick is under pressure and only a win will do before heading into the international break.

Luke Shaw returns to the starting XI, which will be a huge boost for the beleaguered United head coach.

Carlos Baleba is also on the bench, and the engine room needs more defensive solidity to protect a fragile backline, which is yet to keep a clean sheet in the Premier League this season.

Alvaro Arbeloa has already named the danger men that Fulham need to be wary of and hopefully, they can produce the goods for the 20-time English league champions.

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