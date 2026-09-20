Home » Live updates: Manchester United vs Fulham at Craven Cottage

Live updates: Manchester United vs Fulham at Craven Cottage

by Ayantan Chowdhury
written by Ayantan Chowdhury
Picture of Marcus Rashford


Manchester United need to return to winning ways when they take on Fulham at Craven Cottage on Sunday.

So far in the first half, the hosts have looked the better team with the ball but United have hit the post twice as well.

Michael Carrick is under pressure and only a win will do before heading into the international break.

Luke Shaw returns to the starting XI, which will be a huge boost for the beleaguered United head coach.

Carlos Baleba is also on the bench, and the engine room needs more defensive solidity to protect a fragile backline, which is yet to keep a clean sheet in the Premier League this season.

Alvaro Arbeloa has already named the danger men that Fulham need to be wary of and hopefully, they can produce the goods for the 20-time English league champions.

Live Updates

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17:02:58
end to end stuff
Each of Fulham's counters are looking dangerous
17:01:36
Post again!
Cunha's shot takes a wicked deflection, beats Leno but the post saves Fulham again!
16:59:59
Lammens again
Poor defending again from United, Lammens to the rescue
16:58:49
Lammens with a smart top
United's backline stood motionless, but their No.1 saves
16:55:48
United hit the post again
Great work from Cunha, Bruno's shot hits the post
16:51:19
Better from United
Nice link-up play from Dalot and Mbeumo, Rashford unable to keep his header down
16:40:54
What a shot!
Lisandro Martinez unleashes a thunderbolt, Leno produces a full-stretch save
16:39:55
First corner for United
Nice build-up play, Bruno's attempted header blocked
16:30:54
Kick off
Manchester United need to win today, as simple as that!
16:25:24
New name on the bench!
Finally, Carlos Baleba makes the bench after a lengthy injury lay-off. United fans are eager to see their new recruit in action!
16:22:21
Carrick makes one change
Luke Shaw back in the starting XI

Feature image Justin Setterfield via Getty Images

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After failing to become a professional footballer, Ayantan switched to the next best thing: writing about the greatest football club in the world. He has extensive sports journalism experience, having worked for over 10 years in the Indian sports media industry, writing for the biggest newspapers and websites. Currently the Deputy Managing Editor at The Peoples Person. You can follow him on X: @ayantanc_25

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