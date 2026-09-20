Manchester United eye Ligue 1 teen sensation amid JJ Gabriel uncertainty

Manchester United have conducted extensive scouting work on Lens teenager Mezian Mesloub as they consider potential long-term additions to their pool of young talent.

TEAMtalk reports that the 16-year-old has emerged as an option while United contend with uncertainty surrounding highly rated academy player JJ Gabriel.

JJ Gabriel situation shapes United’s planning

Gabriel wants to leave United, with Real Madrid, Barcelona and Chelsea battling to secure the 15-year-old’s signature.

The Red Devils have not given up on retaining him. Chief executive Omar Berrada and sporting director Jason Wilcox have both become involved in the club’s efforts to resolve the situation.

At the same time, United’s recruitment department is assessing the wider market rather than waiting for a final decision from Gabriel.

Mesloub is consequently being considered as part of the club’s longer-term recruitment planning, although United’s interest remains focused on monitoring his development at Lens.

European rivals join the Mesloub chase

United are far from alone in tracking Mesloub. Arsenal and Chelsea have also undertaken scouting work on the youngster, while Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco could explore a move in 2027.

Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and RB Leipzig have monitored him in recent weeks too, leaving Lens with no shortage of major clubs watching one of their brightest prospects.

Any potential move to England would be complicated by the winger’s age. Mesloub does not turn 18 until late 2027 and could not join an English club until 2028 at the earliest under the relevant FIFA regulations, unless an applicable exception arose.

That timetable could offer the interested French clubs an opportunity to secure his future before an overseas transfer becomes more straightforward.

Mezian Mesloub’s rapid rise at Lens

Mesloub made his professional debut for Lens against Nantes in May 2026. Introduced from the bench, he scored after only five seconds to seal a 1-0 victory.

The goal helped Lens qualify for the Champions League and made Mesloub the fastest player to score on his Ligue 1 debut.

He is used predominantly as an inverted right-winger and has attracted attention for his creativity, technical ability, passing range and composure in the final third.

Mesloub is the son of former Lens captain and Algeria international Walid Mesloub. Born in France, he is eligible to represent France, Algeria through his father or Portugal through his mother’s background.

Portugal currently appear to have the advantage in that international contest, with the teenager already representing their Under-18 side.

United’s immediate priority remains convincing Gabriel to stay, but their detailed work on Mesloub shows that the club are also preparing for different outcomes. Given the competition for the Lens prospect and restrictions around his age, this is likely to be a recruitment story with a long runway.

Final Thoughts

United have conducted extensive scouting work on Mesloub.

The Lens winger is viewed as a potential long-term target.

Several leading European clubs are also monitoring him.

United remain determined to retain Gabriel.

Featured image by Marco Luzzani via Getty Images