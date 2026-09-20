“We can build on that”: Maya Le Tissier paints optimistic future for Man United Women after impressive draw

Manchester United Women took a big step forward with an impressive 1-1 draw with Arsenal Women at the Emirates.

Impressive display

The Reds had started the season in poor fashion, losing 1-2 to London City Lionesses and then 0-5 to Chelsea at home last weekend.

They were much, much better yesterday though and showed much more of what Eva Olid will be demanding of them against the 2025 European champions.

Both captain Maya Le Tissier and new signing Andrea Medina played a key role in the game and they were speaking to Sky Sports after the match.

Le Tissier and Medina

Speaking directly after the match, the captain stated that she felt the performance at the Emirates was much more reflective of her side than last week’s display against Chelsea.

She explained, “yeah, obviously last week wasn’t us at all. It was awful, and we hold our hands up to that. We were hurting this week, but we got to training, worked on that, and came out a completely different side.”

Le Tissier continued, “we had a lot of honest conversations with the staff and with ourselves about how we want to play, and yeah, we’ve come out a different team tonight. Obviously, we’re gutted to concede right at the end, but it was a big improvement.”

Le Tissier also explained that it had been a tough week but that today was much more similar to their usual standards and that is what they will strive for and better in the future.

The captain admitted that it was a kick in the teeth to concede so late but the team had to take solace in a much better defensive display.

She commented, “obviously, we’re gutted, but the performance we can be proud of. We can really build on that. I thought it was a much more us performance. We don’t want to sit back in games. It doesn’t matter who we play against. We want to be out there, and if we concede goals, we concede goals.”

New signing Medina was shy to speak much English but she was rewarded with the player of the match award and stated, “Oh, thank you so much. I’m very happy for this, for my team. We are such good players. We need to win, I know, but this is a performance to improve.”

United will next be in action against Sheffield United in the League Cup on Wednesday.

Feature image Molly Darlington via Getty Images