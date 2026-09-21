Lisandro Martinez: Man United star sets unwanted club record in Fulham draw

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez equalled an unwanted record after scoring an own goal against Fulham on Sunday, 20 September. The Cottagers looked set to pick up their first Premier League win of the season before Matheus Cunha scored an 89th-minute equaliser and helped secure a point for the Red Devils.

While United narrowly escaped registering a third defeat in as many games, it would have done little to ease the frustrations of their supporters. The English giants have failed to take the step forward after finishing third in the league last season.

United have registered just one win in five games in the Premier League so far, losing two games, and sit 12th in the table. They were knocked out of the EFL Cup by Brighton & Hove Albion last week in the third round.

While the Red Devils have failed to impress in the final third, their defending has hardly been convincing either. Martinez, who reached the 2026 FIFA World Cup final over the summer, has endured a mixed start to the new campaign.

Martinez’s season in a nutshell

Martinez was a first-team regular for United in the second half of last season, playing a major role in the club’s rise under Michael Carrick. Over the summer, the Argentine defender displayed his ball-playing capabilities at the grandest stage with his country, helping them reach the World Cup final.

Unfortunately, Martinez picked up an injury in the final against Spain, who went on to pick up a 1-0 win. The 28 year old began the new season from the bench for the opening-day defeat to Hull City, before making his first start in the 5-2 win against Ipswich Town.

The Argentine has played every minute of every Premier League game since and also started in the opening Champions League tie earlier this month against Sabah. Martinez scored his first-ever goal in the premier European club competition, while also helping United keep a clean sheet in the 4-0 win.

However, the former Ajax man had a nightmare outing against Fulham this weekend and inadvertently wrote his name into the record books.

Lisandro Martinez Stats: 2026/27 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow cards Red cards Minutes played Premier League 4 4 - - - - 360' UEFA Champions League 1 1 1 - - - 90' EFL Cup - - - - - - - Total 5 5 1 - - - 450'

Joint-most own goals for United

Martinez has now scored three own goals in the Premier League since arriving at Old Trafford in the summer of 2022, the joint-most for the club since the inception of the league. This unwanted feat places him alongside former players Jonny Evans, Henning Berg, Wes Brown and John O’Shea.

The Argentine also scored an unfortunate own goal last season in the 3-2 win over Arsenal at Old Trafford, in what was Carrick’s second game in charge. United, however, rallied to win the game that night, when Bryan Mbeumo, Patrick Dorgu and Cunha found the back of the net.

Meanwhile, Martinez’s first own goal for United came in the 2-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in the 2023/24 campaign.

Final Thoughts

Martinez would hate to be the first player to score four own goals for United in the Premier League era. Meanwhile, the Argentine’s contract expires at the end of this season, so INEOS also have a big decision on their hands in the coming months.

Featured image by Julian Finney via Getty Images