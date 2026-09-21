Home » Man United loanee receives straight red card for dangerous play in 0-4 defeat

Man United loanee receives straight red card for dangerous play in 0-4 defeat

by Alex Browne
written by Alex Browne
Sekou Kone

Manchester United had numerous players on loan action this weekend as they always do across Europe. Nonetheless, it was a poor Sunday for the two players involved yesterday.

Sekou Kone

The Malian has had a generally positive start to the season, playing regularly and scoring his first senior goal.

Nonetheless, both his form and his side’s performances have dipped recently. It was a nightmare showing for Kone yesterday, as he was sent off for FC Lausanne-Sport and the Swiss side consequently lost 0-4 to Lugano.

During his time on the pitch, he made one key pass and completed 84% of his passes.

Kone also completed 100% of his long ball attempts and successfully dribbled the ball forward once.

The midfielder also won 100% of his tackles but only came out on top in two of his six duels.

He earned a straight red card for a hard foul outside the box and will miss matches in October as a result.

Safia Middleton-Patel

The Welsh keeper conceded five goals as Watford Women lost 1-5 to Bristol City.

In spite of letting in five goals, the situation could have been much worse were it not for the United keeper.

She made an impressive eight saves in the match, all of which came from shots inside the area.

The keeper also completed 100% of her run-out attempts but only 50% of her passes were accurate.

She also made one clearance and recovered the ball on 11 occasions.

The Welsh international will next be in action when the Hornets travel to Crystal Palace in the League Cup on Wednesday.

Sekou Kone stats vs Lugano

StatisticValue
Goals0
Assists0
Expected assists (xA)0.11
Key passes1
Crosses (accurate)0 (0)
Accurate passes16/19 (84%)
Passes in opposition half (acc.)12/14 (86%)
Passes in own half (acc.)4/5 (80%)
Long balls (accurate)1/1 (100%)
Total shots0
Shots on target0
Shots blocked0
Touches29
Unsuccessful touches1
Dribbles (successful)2 (1)
Possession lost6
Total carrying distance53 m
Carries6
Progressive carries1
Total progression25.1 m
Progressive carrying distance17.2 m
Longest progressive carry12 m
Defensive contributions3
Tackles (won)1 (1)
Interceptions1
Clearances1
Blocked shots0
Recoveries4
Ground duels (won)5 (2)
Aerial duels (won)1 (0)
Fouls1
Dribbled past0
Errors leading to shot1

Smartframe Sekou Kone

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Alex is a huge Manchester United fan, inspired by greats of his homeland such as George Best, Harry Gregg and Norman Whiteside. Alex has a Master's degree from Queen's University Belfast and La Universitat Rovira i Virgili in Tarragona, Spain. Having lived in the country since 2011, Alex is The Peoples Person's Spanish football expert and is fluent in both Spanish and Catalan. He dreams of witnessing a United captain triumphantly hoisting the Premier League and Champions League trophy in the air once more.

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