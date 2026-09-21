Man United loanee receives straight red card for dangerous play in 0-4 defeat

Manchester United had numerous players on loan action this weekend as they always do across Europe. Nonetheless, it was a poor Sunday for the two players involved yesterday.

Sekou Kone

The Malian has had a generally positive start to the season, playing regularly and scoring his first senior goal.

Nonetheless, both his form and his side’s performances have dipped recently. It was a nightmare showing for Kone yesterday, as he was sent off for FC Lausanne-Sport and the Swiss side consequently lost 0-4 to Lugano.

During his time on the pitch, he made one key pass and completed 84% of his passes.

Kone also completed 100% of his long ball attempts and successfully dribbled the ball forward once.

The midfielder also won 100% of his tackles but only came out on top in two of his six duels.

He earned a straight red card for a hard foul outside the box and will miss matches in October as a result.

Safia Middleton-Patel

The Welsh keeper conceded five goals as Watford Women lost 1-5 to Bristol City.

In spite of letting in five goals, the situation could have been much worse were it not for the United keeper.

She made an impressive eight saves in the match, all of which came from shots inside the area.

The keeper also completed 100% of her run-out attempts but only 50% of her passes were accurate.

She also made one clearance and recovered the ball on 11 occasions.

The Welsh international will next be in action when the Hornets travel to Crystal Palace in the League Cup on Wednesday.

Sekou Kone stats vs Lugano

Statistic Value Goals 0 Assists 0 Expected assists (xA) 0.11 Key passes 1 Crosses (accurate) 0 (0) Accurate passes 16/19 (84%) Passes in opposition half (acc.) 12/14 (86%) Passes in own half (acc.) 4/5 (80%) Long balls (accurate) 1/1 (100%) Total shots 0 Shots on target 0 Shots blocked 0 Touches 29 Unsuccessful touches 1 Dribbles (successful) 2 (1) Possession lost 6 Total carrying distance 53 m Carries 6 Progressive carries 1 Total progression 25.1 m Progressive carrying distance 17.2 m Longest progressive carry 12 m Defensive contributions 3 Tackles (won) 1 (1) Interceptions 1 Clearances 1 Blocked shots 0 Recoveries 4 Ground duels (won) 5 (2) Aerial duels (won) 1 (0) Fouls 1 Dribbled past 0 Errors leading to shot 1

Smartframe Sekou Kone