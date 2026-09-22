“Easy for her”: Simi Awujo waxes lyrical over impact Man United Women summer signing has had

Manchester United Women are preparing to face Sheffield United in the League Cup tomorrow evening.

Start

It hasn’t been the best start to the season after losing to London City and getting thrashed 0-5 by Chelsea.

Nonetheless, a much improved display saw United take a point from Arsenal on Saturday and they will enter the cup tie with fresh optimism.

Canadian Simi Awujo scored her first league goal in the loss to London City and will hope to get game time against Sheffield United tomorrow.

She spoke to there club’s website ahead of the match.

Interview

Awujo grew up learning Spanish in Georgia as a child and explained how she has used this knowledge to the squad’s advantage.

She explained, “yeah, Medi’s (Andrea Medina) quite out there. I think it seemed quite easy for her to just mesh with everyone because she’s just a good personality – lots of fun! But yeah, I do speak Spanish. I would say I’m proficient, I wouldn’t say fully fluent just because I’ve never lived there or anything.”

The midfielder added, “but I can have conversations with Medi and Rebe (Rebeca Bernal) as well now, in Spanish.”

The Canada international explained that she was first interested in school but then started to watch TV and learn from that linguistic source as well.

United reached the final of the League Cup last season but were defeated by Chelsea in the final.

Awujo explained that the club are determined to go one step further and said, “as professionals that’s always the goal, to win as much as you can – I don’t think any of that has changed. Obviously, we’re not in Champions League this year, the FA Cup hasn’t started so I guess in terms of winning silverware the Players Cup is our focus as well as the league right now. Then obviously when the FA Cup comes around the same will apply for that, we’re always striving to win the most games and win as much silverware as possible.”

Interestingly, the game will also be played on Awujo’s birthday and she will certainly hope it is one to remember.

Featured image by Annabel Lee-Ellis via Getty Images