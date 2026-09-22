Netherlands boss Xavi explains why De Ligt’s return will be huge for Michael Carrick



Matthijs de Ligt has not featured for Manchester United since 30 November 2025, when they edged Crystal Palace 2–1 at Selhurst Park.

It later emerged that he had sustained a back injury, initially expected to keep him sidelined for only a few weeks.

However, those weeks stretched into months as the conservative treatment he chose failed to resolve the issue. In the end, he required surgery in May 2026 to finally fix the problem.

De Ligt on the comeback trail

The operation proved successful and, after months of rehabilitation, De Ligt has now returned to first‑team training. He has yet to be included in a match-day squad, though that is expected to change soon.

His absence has been keenly felt, not only by the Manchester Reds but also by the Netherlands national team.

Xavi counting on De Ligt

Xavi Hernández, the new Netherlands head coach, underlined how crucial De Ligt will be as he looks to revive the sleeping giant that is the Oranje.

Confirming they are monitoring his rehabilitation in Manchester, Xavi said via Goal:

“Yes, we’re in touch with him and Manchester United. He’s been through a tough time. I’ve also spoken with Frenkie de Jong and Xavi Simons recently. We need all our players, especially these guys.”

He added:

“[De Ligt] is doing well. We are checking on them because we need all the players. In this case, De Ligt is an important player. He could be important in the future.”

A timely boost for Carrick

Amid United’s defensive struggles, Xavi’s words should give the Old Trafford faithful hope that the 27‑year‑old’s return could prove a game‑changer.

He could help restore United’s defensive fortitude, with the back line returning to play its part in the Red Devils’ dominance.

Before injury struck, De Ligt was in commanding form at the heart of United’s defence.

Should he rediscover that level, he may well provide Michael Carrick with the lift needed to turn around a poor start to the season.

Featured image Alex Pantling via Getty Images

