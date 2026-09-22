“No surprise at all”: Rooney reveals what he’s “heard” about JJ Gabriel at Man United

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has revealed that it has been well known for some time that JJ Gabriel has a desire to play his football in Spain.

Shocking demand

United were recently rocked by Gabriel after he and his representatives officially demanded an exit.

Gabriel informed United that he wants to leave immediately and therefore his contract should be cancelled. United have not given up on persuading the 15-year-old to stay, but all signs suggest they are fighting a losing battle.

It has been indicated that most of the heavyweights in Europe are keeping tabs on the situation as they prepare to pounce.

A report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that there have been talks between Gabriel’s camp and Barcelona. Real Madrid have also been linked with a swoop, as have Chelsea, Manchester City, Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain.

In the event that United and Gabriel cannot arrive at a mutual agreement for separation, the Premier League can be petitioned to determine a binding solution. Speaking on the latest episode of Stick to United with Wayne Rooney, United’s record goalscorer was adamant that Gabriel would be a big miss but the club should just let him go.

Rooney likened the 15-year-old’s situation to his own when he was a teenage prodigy at Everton.

Rooney’s Gabriel view

Rooney said, “I’ve seen JJ grow up, he’s been in Kai’s [Rooney’s son] team throughout the years growing up and I think anyone close to it knew that was coming.”

“In fairness to Manchester United, they’ve done everything, they’ve done absolutely everything to keep him at the club. I think it’s been known and there’s been a desire to go and play probably in Spain, I think. I might be wrong but this is what you’ve heard over the years.”

“The club have treated him probably differently to the other players because he is such a special talent and I know, I recognise, I understand that because I was that player at Everton. I was getting that treatment at Everton where you’re getting a bit more, parents get given stuff, you get that special treatment more than the other players are getting which, as a club, you need to do to try and keep these better players.”

“It’s just disappointing, of course, because he’s such a top player and he’s a lovely kid so yeah, you never know whether it’s gone too far and whether there is a chance for him to stay. But I think everyone close to it has probably known that was going to come.”

Rooney continued, “I think there has been that hunger, that desire to play in Spain if I’m being honest. I might be wrong here but this is my opinion from being around it, seeing him play and things I’ve heard at the training ground.”

He pointed out that United would be sending out the “wrong message” to other players in the academy if they went above and beyond to retain Gabriel.

“To be honest, I’m not sure he’s a Manchester United fan. Since he’s been about 12 or 13, there has been talk of him going to play in Spain so I think anyone who has been around it, this is not a surprise at all that this has happened. It’s a shame because he’s such a good talent, a good player, there’s a lot of excitement around the club.”

“But what I do know is there’s any young players in there who want to play for the club and regardless of age, if you don’t want to be at the club then I don’t think you should be keeping players who don’t want to be there. I think that sends the wrong message to the players at the club who do want to be there.”

Rooney expressed hope that Gabriel is receiving good advice and isn’t being pushed to leave United for the wrong reasons like more money elsewhere. According to the 40-year-old, it is highly likely that Gabriel would have made his senior United debut this term.

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