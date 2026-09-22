Home » “Pretty unreal”: Celin Bizet reveals exciting news for Man United Women fans

“Pretty unreal”: Celin Bizet reveals exciting news for Man United Women fans

by Alex Browne
written by Alex Browne

Manchester United Women have seen the return of a very important player to their squad.

Pregnancy

The Norwegian joined Man United from Tottenham Hotspur in 2024.

She has played 37 games for the team, scoring seven goals from the wing.

Bizet has also represented Norway 31 times, scoring seven goals as well for her nation.

On the 4th December 2025 she announced that she was pregnant and her son was born on the 15th June of this year.

The attacker opened up on the unique challenges of being pregnant and continuing to train as a professional athlete in January.

Bizet was recently seen with the team when Fridolina Rolfo announced that she was pregnant earlier this month.

Return to the pitch

Bizet is clearly getting closer and closer to returning to the pitch after her latest Instagram post.

The former Spurs player commented on social media, “three months after giving birth and back on the pitch.”

She continued, “the female body is actually wild. What it can go through, recover from and come back from is pretty unreal. Very happy to be here again.”

United’s X page reposted her instagram post and also commented, “it’s good to have you back, Celin.”

Hannah Blundell recently became the first United player to return to the pitch after pregnancy before going out on loan to Everton and eventually joining the Toffees on a permanent basis this summer.

Bizet will be champing at the bit to get back into the thick of the action and the Red Devils will certainly benefit from her attacking skill in the final third when she returns to first team action.

Featured image Michael Campanella via Getty Images

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Alex is a huge Manchester United fan, inspired by greats of his homeland such as George Best, Harry Gregg and Norman Whiteside. Alex has a Master's degree from Queen's University Belfast and La Universitat Rovira i Virgili in Tarragona, Spain. Having lived in the country since 2011, Alex is The Peoples Person's Spanish football expert and is fluent in both Spanish and Catalan. He dreams of witnessing a United captain triumphantly hoisting the Premier League and Champions League trophy in the air once more.

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