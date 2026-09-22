“Put your shinpads on!“: Paul Scholes ridicules Man United star over latest injury

Manchester United legends Paul Scholes and Nicky Butt have questioned Benjamin Sesko’s recent injury setback. The Slovenian striker has endured a difficult start to the new campaign after missing the entire pre-season with an injury.

Sesko did return in time to make the bench for the opening day 2-0 defeat to Hull City, but he has struggled to secure a regular place in the starting XI. Michael Carrick has shown a preference for Matheus Cunha in the No. 9 role, with Sesko featuring exclusively from the bench in the Premier League.

Sesko was afforded a start last week in the EFL Cup defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion, where he failed to make an impact. The 23 year old subsequently missed the weekend’s 1-1 draw against Fulham with an injury and has already withdrawn from international duty for the upcoming Nations League games.

Sesko now has two goals in six games for United, two of which have been starts.

Benjamin Sesko Stats: 2026/27 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow cards Red cards Minutes played Premier League 4 0 1 - - - 76' UEFA Champions League 1 1 1 - - - 64' EFL Cup 1 1 - - - - 66' Total 6 2 2 - - - 206'

Sesko arrived at Old Trafford with a big reputation last summer, but has failed to live up to expectations so far. Scholes and Butt have now provided a scathing assessment of his recent injury setback.

United’s biggest problem is the No. 9 position

Speaking on The Good, The Bad & The Football podcast, Butt said the No. 9 position is now United’s biggest worry. He said: “The back four is a massive problem but for me the biggest problem is the No. 9. How can Man United have one centre forward? Who is injured, with what, a shin injury?”

Scholes responded: “How do you injure your shin? Ain’t that a broken leg? Can’t you just put your shinpads on?”

Butt replied: “You either break your shin, or you play. Put your shinpads on or you padding on, I don’t quite get it. Without knowing what it is, it is hard to discuss it.”

United have problems all around the pitch

Butt also went on to question the decision to play Cunha as the No. 9 and lamented the lack of options in the position. He said: “Playing Cunha as a nine kills him. He’s nowhere near the player he is off the side.”

“We haven’t got a No. 9 other than Sesko other than Zirkzee, but he’s been going, staying, going, staying. And when he does come on, he doesn’t look anywhere near a Manchester United No. 9.”

Butt suggested that United have problems all around the pitch, identifying the issues plaguing the midfield as well as the backline. He concluded: “Midfield we have good footballers but can’t dominate a game.”

“The back four look an average back four. The right-back, is he going to get you into the top two, top three? No. Harry is past his best. Martinez is a good footballer but he’s not a dominant centre back. We know with Luke he plays three or four games, gets an injury then he’s back in.”

Final Thoughts

United are 12th in the league table after five games this season and have already exited the EFL Cup in the third round. Carrick must go back to the drawing board in the international break and ensure he finds a solution to the Red Devils’ poor form before club football resumes next month.

Featured image by Molly Darlington via Getty Images