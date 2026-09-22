Reece Munro: Man United talent takes another giant step in international career

Manchester United starlet Reece Munro has been rewarded with a major boost in his international career.

Big talent

Munro represents one of a number of promising talents at Carrington, all of whom are striving to earn a place in the first team.

A right-footed centre-back, he has risen through the ranks at United’s famed academy, primarily playing for the Under-18s and Under-21s.

He has previously trained with the first team and was part of the United contingent that travelled to Asia for the post-season tour under previous boss Ruben Amorim. Munro barely put a foot wrong against ASEAN All-Stars and Hong Kong.

A versatile player, he can also play full-back and signed his first professional deal with United in June 2025. That United gave him a new deal is testament to how highly they rate him, as they look to secure his future in a fiercely competitive market for talent.

Now, Munro has taken another major leap forward in his career.

Significant step

The 19-year-old has received his first call-up for Wales.

Munro, who was born in London, has been included in Cymru’s Under-21s squad for the side’s European qualifiers against Belgium and Austria.

The Under-21s are led by former Leeds United and Leicester City midfielder Matty Jones.

Munro has made two appearances for United so far this season, featuring in Premier League 2 victories over Ipswich Town and Leicester City.

It is a fitting reward for a player who has struggled for large parts of the year with injuries.

He played three times in January before picking up a serious injury that sidelined him for the remainder of the 2025/26 campaign.

In addition to his playing capabilities, he can justifiably be said to possess solid mental fortitude.

Every Welsh player ever to play for United.

Featured image Matt McNulty via Getty Images