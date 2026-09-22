Home » Reece Munro: Man United talent takes another giant step in international career

Reece Munro: Man United talent takes another giant step in international career

by Derick Kinoti
written by Derick Kinoti

Manchester United starlet Reece Munro has been rewarded with a major boost in his international career.

Big talent

Munro represents one of a number of promising talents at Carrington, all of whom are striving to earn a place in the first team.

A right-footed centre-back, he has risen through the ranks at United’s famed academy, primarily playing for the Under-18s and Under-21s.

He has previously trained with the first team and was part of the United contingent that travelled to Asia for the post-season tour under previous boss Ruben Amorim. Munro barely put a foot wrong against ASEAN All-Stars and Hong Kong.

A versatile player, he can also play full-back and signed his first professional deal with United in June 2025. That United gave him a new deal is testament to how highly they rate him, as they look to secure his future in a fiercely competitive market for talent.

Now, Munro has taken another major leap forward in his career.

Significant step

The 19-year-old has received his first call-up for Wales.

Munro, who was born in London, has been included in Cymru’s Under-21s squad for the side’s European qualifiers against Belgium and Austria.

The Under-21s are led by former Leeds United and Leicester City midfielder Matty Jones.

Munro has made two appearances for United so far this season, featuring in Premier League 2 victories over Ipswich Town and Leicester City.

It is a fitting reward for a player who has struggled for large parts of the year with injuries.

He played three times in January before picking up a serious injury that sidelined him for the remainder of the 2025/26 campaign.

In addition to his playing capabilities, he can justifiably be said to possess solid mental fortitude.

Every Welsh player ever to play for United.

Featured image Matt McNulty via Getty Images

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Derick Kinoti is a football writer at The Peoples Person who has covered Manchester United and the Premier League extensively for years. His work blends sharp analysis, tactical insight, and engaging storytelling that resonates with fans around the world. Derick has gained valuable experience in football journalism, developing strong expertise in SEO writing, digital content creation, and social media engagement. A tech enthusiast with a Computer Science degree from the University of Nairobi, he ultimately swapped code for football commentary, bringing an analytical, detail-oriented approach to his writing. Derick is convinced Wayne Rooney is the true GOAT and won’t hear otherwise!

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