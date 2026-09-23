Manchester United players called up for international duty during break

Manchester United have not had the best start to the season as they sit 12th in the league after five matches.

Poor start

They have only won one game, drawn two, and lost the other two so far.

United have also been knocked out of the EFL Cup by Brighton & Hove Albion. Therefore, it could be argued that the international break has come at the right time for United, as they need to regroup after such a mediocre start to the season.

Players involved in internationals

Patrick Dorgu has been called up to the Denmark squad, and he will be in action against Norway tomorrow. He will also face Wales on Sunday and Portugal the following Thursday.

Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot have also been called up for Portugal, as they always seem to be.

They will begin the action against Wales on Thursday, but they won’t face Karl Darlow, who had to pull out of the Welsh squad.

They will then face Norway on Sunday before coming up against their teammate Dorgu the next Thursday.

Bryan Mbeumo missed out on the World Cup with Cameroon, but he will be in action against Comoros on Thursday before facing off against Congo on Tuesday.

Andrey Santos did not make the Brazil squad for the World Cup, but he will be in action this Friday when they take on Australia.

They will also face the same opponents on Tuesday 29th.

United will have two representatives in the Belgian squad: Senne Lammens and Youri Tielemans.

The Belgians will face Italy on Friday, France on Monday, and will complete a tough week of action against Turkey on Friday 2nd October.

Noussair Mazraoui will be in action for Morocco against Gabon on Friday and Lesotho on Tuesday next week.

Finally, Lisandro Martinez will suit up for World Cup finalists Argentina against Bolivia on Wednesday 30th September.

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