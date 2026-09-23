River Plate ready for Man United approach, draw up plan to land best possible fee for 21-yo

A goalkeeper signing is one Manchester United may still have to make in the coming transfer windows.

They will surely not be doing so to replace Senne Lammens, but rather as they prepare for life without Tom Heaton and, eventually, Karl Darlow.

For the last two seasons, 40-year-old Heaton has been expected to retire, but instead, he has been handed a new deal each time to continue as United’s third-choice keeper. It would, however, be surprising if he is handed another new deal come summer 2027.

Goalkeeping shake-up

Ineos will likely finally let Heaton leave. If he were to depart, Darlow, 35, could then become United’s third-choice keeper, meaning a new second-choice option would be needed.

As for who the Red Devils could turn to, ESPN Argentina may have provided a clue.

Santiago Beltrán eyed at Old Trafford

According to journalist Gustavo Yarroch, River Plate expect their fast-rising goalkeeper Santiago Beltrán to leave for a big European side, with two clubs showing the most interest:

“One club is Italian, the other is English. One club is Inter in Italy, the other is Manchester United,” he said.

However, while offers from these clubs are expected, he revealed that River are working behind the scenes to tie Beltrán down to a new deal, with his current contract expiring at the end of 2027.

The new deal aims to secure the best possible exit deal for the young Argentine, and they plan to do so by inserting a release clause into the contract, which is expected to be signed soon.

Should everything fall into place and the Red Devils land Beltrán, it would certainly be a big transfer coup.

Beltrán is one of the most exciting up-and-coming South American talents. Composed playing out from the back, and able to provide strong aerial command in the box along with sharp shot-stopping reflexes, he could be the perfect competition for Lammens.

The two pushing each other could give United one of the finest goalkeeping departments for years to come.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 7/10

Why?

✅ Top Argentine outlets link Beltrán with a big-money move

⚠️ Official transfer talks are yet to begin

TPP view

Santiago Beltrán is certainly one to watch. He is currently one of South America’s most exciting talents, and Man United are known to be monitoring that market closely.

Featured image Carl Recine via Getty Images

