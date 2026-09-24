Man United complete deal for “fast, direct and very exciting prospect” from Liverpool

Manchester United have wrapped up a deal for Isaac Konde from Liverpool, The Athletic’s Andy Mitten has confirmed.

Konde joins United

Earlier this month, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed that United had completed a deal for Konde.

Over the past few months, United have ramped up recruitment at youth level as part of the club’s ambitions to secure the brightest gems in the country. United recently brought in David Eze from Manchester City and Manuel Appiah Boakye from Leicester City.

Earlier on Thursday, the club released a statement confirming the arrival of Karim Cassim, also from City. In the summer, United and Tottenham Hotspur agreed a deal for Tynan Thompson.

Now, Mitten has confirmed that Konde can be considered a United player.

“Fast, direct and a very exciting prospect”

Mitten notes that Konde has signed a one-year scholarship followed by a five-year professional contract.

United and Liverpool are in negotiations regarding a compensation package, with the Merseyside club expecting a sum of up to seven figures.

A coach who knows Konde well told The Athletic about the youngster, “He’s fast, direct and a very exciting prospect, an off-the-shoulder winger. He’s from a very humble family.”

“He looks like a Manchester United-type player, who reminds me of Nani or Wilfried Zaha. But you might not see the best of him for six months as he hasn’t been able to play.”

“It’ll take him time to get fit, he looks young for his age, but he’s already giving good numbers. Wait until he fills into his body.”

It is understood that there was competition for Konde’s signature, but United ultimately prevailed.

The plan is for Konde to join Darren Fletcher’s Under-18s, where he will look to make his mark.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 9/10

Why?

✅ Reported by a tier 1 source.

✅ Fabrizio Romano previously confirmed that Konde was set to join United

TPP view

We believe that Isaac Konde can be considered a Manchester United player.

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