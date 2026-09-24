Video: Man United flop Andre Onana sparks plenty of head-scratching with strange recovery ritual

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana has raised eyebrows with a bizarre recovery method.

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Onana is regarded as one of Manchester United’s biggest transfer mistakes since the retirement of the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson.

The Cameroonian joined United from Inter Milan in July 2023 for an initial fee of £43.8 million. He was signed by then-manager Erik ten Hag to replace the departing David de Gea.

His time at United was difficult, as he made numerous high-profile mistakes that cost the Red Devils dearly, especially in the Champions League.

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim opted for a change in goal and loaned Onana out to Trabzonspor last term. Onana is believed to have been keen on returning to United and competing with Senne Lammens for a starting spot, but once it became clear that opportunities would not be forthcoming, he agreed to return to Trabzonspor for another season.

It has been a campaign of real ups and downs for Onana. The Turkish club crashed out of the Europa League in the play-offs, then stumbled to a 2-1 loss to Amed SK in their first game of the season.

Trabzonspor bounced back, cruising to a 5-0 victory over Genclerbirligi. Onana and his teammates currently sit seventh in the league table after six games, having thrashed Galatasaray 5-0 just before the September international break.

Bizarre recovery ritual

Onana recently took to social media to share a strange method he uses to aid his recovery.

In the clip, the 30-year-old is seen undergoing cupping therapy, taking it a step further with the dramatic addition of fire.

Goalkeeper Andre Onana had shared footage of himself undergoing intensive cupping therapy 😳🔥 pic.twitter.com/RhoZrvn6Ky — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) September 23, 2026

Onana is shown lying face-down on a massage bed, with dozens of cups dotted across his back, as various objects burn.

The process is designed to relieve muscle tension and improve blood circulation after exercise. However, using fire is not very common.

United are next in action on 10 October when they face Tottenham Hotspur.

Featured image Carl Recine via Getty Images