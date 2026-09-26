Shea Lacey celebrates major Manchester United milestone with top award

Manchester United forward Shea Lacey has earned a major award, which he received while reaching a significant career milestone.

Fine achievement

Lacey has generated more hype and excitement than almost any United youth prospect in recent years, and he now appears ready to step up to the first team.

He made his senior debut under Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim but had to wait a long time to feature again, as he was sent off in an FA Cup loss to Brighton & Hove Albion in January. He was sidelined with an injury while the team was also undergoing a transition following Michael Carrick’s arrival as the new boss.

Lacey featured heavily in pre-season and was finally handed his first start for the club during the EFL Cup third-round clash against Brighton earlier this month. During a week dominated by news of JJ Gabriel’s shock decision to leave United, Lacey let his feet do the talking instead.

A debut appearance had been on the cards for Gabriel, but the plan was abandoned after he and his camp made a fuss.

Lacey wasted no time making his mark against the Seagulls, becoming the first United teenager to score on his full debut since Marcus Rashford a decade ago.

Eight minutes in, Lacey cut inside and fired a stunning left-footed strike at the near post, well past the reach of Brighton goalkeeper Jason Steele.

Shea Lacey's first United goal has been voted our September Goal of the Month ⚽️❤️ pic.twitter.com/4AnZpUg4au — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 26, 2026

Lacey celebrated by kissing the United badge in an apparent pointed message to Gabriel.

Award winner

United have announced that Lacey has scooped the Goal of the Month award for September.

Former United striker Danny Webber said on commentary duty in reaction to Lacey’s goal, “It’s a superb strike.”

“Everyone’s expecting it into the far post and he reverses it into the near post. Keeper’s got absolutely no chance. What a moment for the young man.”

Unfortunately for United and Lacey, it ultimately counted for little, as Brighton came from behind to secure a 3-2 victory and eliminate Carrick and his players from the Carabao Cup.

Featured image by Molly Darlington via Getty Images