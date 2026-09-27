Man United face new challenge in pursuit of Feyenoord wonderkid Jerayno Schaken



One of INEOS’ transfer policies is signing young prospects as part of a long-term strategy to develop high-potential talent for the future.

They are not just keen to build a formidable Manchester United side for now with Premier League-proven talent such as Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, Youri Tielemans and Carlos Baleba, but also want to sustain those levels for years to come with talent from Carrington.

In recent months, the Red Devils have captured exciting talent including Karim Cassim from Manchester City, Isaac Konde from Liverpool, David Eze from Manchester City, Tynan Thompson from Tottenham Hotspur and Manuel Appiah Boakye from Leicester.

Louis Page could have followed Boakye from the King Power Stadium to Old Trafford, but the move failed to materialise.

Even so, a move for Page may be revisited, though he is not the only exciting talent INEOS are currently eyeing.

Jerayno Schaken eyed

The Red Devils are also said to be closely following Feyenoord’s Jerayno Schaken.

Schaken is tipped for a breakout season after making his first-team debut, scoring five minutes into his Eredivisie debut for Feyenoord.

That goal makes him the youngest player to score on his Eredivisie debut.

But it is not just about his record. Schaken also represents the kind of traditional winger who has become a rarity in the modern game: a technically gifted talent who owns the touchline and has an eye for a pass.

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Man United not alone in Schaken chase

While the Red Devils carry out their due diligence before a potential move, On The Minute are now reporting on the battle they could face.

They claim, “Hull City are following Jerayno Schaken’s development at Feyenoord.”

Explaining, “Hull are keeping tabs on the youngster. Chelsea and Manchester United have previously been linked with an interest, placing the Tigers alongside heavyweight competition.”

This revelation should certainly nudge the 20-time English champions to show their hand in the Schaken chase.

Surely INEOS are wise enough not to let such a talent join a rival for peanuts, only to end up paying over the odds for his services down the line.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 7/10

Why?

✅ Fits INEOS’ transfer policy of signing young, exciting talent

⚠️ No reports Feyenoord have been approached over Schaken

TPP view

INEOS’ pursuit of top young prospects makes Schaken a natural name to surface on their radar, and it is no surprise a player breaking Eredivisie records has also caught Hull City’s eye.

Featured image Alex Livesey via Getty Images