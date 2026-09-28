Home » 6 saves, 3 high claims: Man United youngster continues to build reputation whilst on loan

6 saves, 3 high claims: Man United youngster continues to build reputation whilst on loan

by Alex Browne
written by Alex Browne
Picture of Safia Middleton-Patel

Manchester United had a quiet weekend of loan players in action this weekend.

With the extended international break, many European leagues are currently paused.

Jayce Fitzgerald

Nonetheless, Jayce Fitzgerald was in action for Rotherham United in League Two.

He came on for the final 32 minutes of the Millers’ 1-1 draw with Crewe Alexandra.

Fitzgerald did not make any key passes and his three crosses all failed to find their intended target.

The midfielder completed 80% of his passes and half of his long ball attempts during his time on the pitch. He also had one shot on goal, but it went wide.

He did win two of his tackles in the match and four duels as he was as competitive as always in the engine room.

13th-placed Rotherham will travel to Exeter City this coming Saturday afternoon at 15:00 BST.

Safia Middleton-Patel

The United Women keeper has been in good form since moving down south to Watford this summer.

Her side may have lost 2-1 to Sunderland, but she was once again one of her side’s best performers.

She made six saves in the match, with four of them coming from inside the penalty area.

She also made three high claims in the penalty box to alleviate pressure from her defence.

The keeper also completed 70% of her passes and 35% of her long ball attempts as she launched her side up the pitch.

Middleton-Patel was not required to make any run outs or to win any duels during her side’s defeat.

11th-placed Watford will take on Wolverhampton Wanderers next Sunday afternoon in the league.

Safia Middleton-Patel stats vs Sunderland

StatisticValue
Expected assists (xA)0
Total saves6
Goals prevented1.35
Saves from inside box4
Punches0
High claims3
Key passes0
Crosses (accurate)0 (0)
Accurate passes31/44 (70%)
Passes in opposition half (acc.)7/16 (44%)
Passes in own half (acc.)24/28 (86%)
Long balls (accurate)7/20 (35%)
Touches55
Dribbles (successful)0 (0)
Possession lost13
Total carrying distance67.5 m
Carries8
Total progression60.1 m
Def. contributions0
Tackles (won)0 (0)
Interceptions0
Clearances0
Blocked shots0
Recoveries13
Ground duels (won)0 (0)
Dribbled past0
Total shots0
Shots on target0
Shots blocked0

Featured image Carl Recine via Getty Images

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Alex is a huge Manchester United fan, inspired by greats of his homeland such as George Best, Harry Gregg and Norman Whiteside. Alex has a Master's degree from Queen's University Belfast and La Universitat Rovira i Virgili in Tarragona, Spain. Having lived in the country since 2011, Alex is The Peoples Person's Spanish football expert and is fluent in both Spanish and Catalan. He dreams of witnessing a United captain triumphantly hoisting the Premier League and Champions League trophy in the air once more.

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