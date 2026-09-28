6 saves, 3 high claims: Man United youngster continues to build reputation whilst on loan

Manchester United had a quiet weekend of loan players in action this weekend.

With the extended international break, many European leagues are currently paused.

Jayce Fitzgerald

Nonetheless, Jayce Fitzgerald was in action for Rotherham United in League Two.

He came on for the final 32 minutes of the Millers’ 1-1 draw with Crewe Alexandra.

Fitzgerald did not make any key passes and his three crosses all failed to find their intended target.

The midfielder completed 80% of his passes and half of his long ball attempts during his time on the pitch. He also had one shot on goal, but it went wide.

He did win two of his tackles in the match and four duels as he was as competitive as always in the engine room.

13th-placed Rotherham will travel to Exeter City this coming Saturday afternoon at 15:00 BST.

Safia Middleton-Patel

The United Women keeper has been in good form since moving down south to Watford this summer.

Her side may have lost 2-1 to Sunderland, but she was once again one of her side’s best performers.

She made six saves in the match, with four of them coming from inside the penalty area.

She also made three high claims in the penalty box to alleviate pressure from her defence.

The keeper also completed 70% of her passes and 35% of her long ball attempts as she launched her side up the pitch.

Middleton-Patel was not required to make any run outs or to win any duels during her side’s defeat.

11th-placed Watford will take on Wolverhampton Wanderers next Sunday afternoon in the league.

Safia Middleton-Patel stats vs Sunderland

Statistic Value Expected assists (xA) 0 Total saves 6 Goals prevented 1.35 Saves from inside box 4 Punches 0 High claims 3 Key passes 0 Crosses (accurate) 0 (0) Accurate passes 31/44 (70%) Passes in opposition half (acc.) 7/16 (44%) Passes in own half (acc.) 24/28 (86%) Long balls (accurate) 7/20 (35%) Touches 55 Dribbles (successful) 0 (0) Possession lost 13 Total carrying distance 67.5 m Carries 8 Total progression 60.1 m Def. contributions 0 Tackles (won) 0 (0) Interceptions 0 Clearances 0 Blocked shots 0 Recoveries 13 Ground duels (won) 0 (0) Dribbled past 0 Total shots 0 Shots on target 0 Shots blocked 0

Featured image Carl Recine via Getty Images