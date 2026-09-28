“Directly affects me”: Ex-United ace Juan Mata revels in Man City’s misery with hilarious quip

Former Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata has joined in with Manchester City’s misery by delivering a hilarious verdict.

Hot water

On Friday, news broke that City had been found guilty of nearly all of the charges relating to breaches of the Premier League’s financial rules and regulations.

In a major revelation, David Ornstein of The Athletic reported that United’s neighbours had been deemed guilty on 114 of the 115 charges brought against them.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Manchester City found guilty on virtually all charges relating to breaches of Premier League financial regulations. #MCFC expected to appeal against verdict issued by independent commission. Sanctions undecided, process ongoing @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/Muxqp4beK9 — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) September 25, 2026

Sanctions against City have yet to be decided, but all options remain on the table. Forms of punishment that have been suggested include points deductions, stripping of all titles won during the alleged period, hefty fines, and even expulsion from the Premier League.

City are expected to contest the ruling while still insisting they are innocent.

It is said that a number of Premier League clubs, including United, are contemplating legal proceedings against City for compensation in respect of lost earnings arising from European finishes and league titles lost due to their financial breaches.

As the fallout continues, some former United players have revelled in City’s misery.

David de Gea posted on X, “So…… Let’s talk,” he posted on X. “How many Premier League titles have I won then?”

So…… Let’s talk. How many Premier League titles have I won then? 🤔 — David de Gea (@D_DeGea) September 25, 2026

Roy Keane and Rio Ferdinand have also addressed the matter directly, advocating severe punishment for City’s wrongdoings.

Speaking on ITV, Mata joked that he may finally be a Premier League winner.

Mata’s quip

The Spaniard said [as quoted by the Daily Mail], “It directly affects me.”

“I’ve been lucky enough to play many games and win some trophies but never won the Premier League.”

“Or have I?”

Mata added, “I don’t know what’s going to happen.”

The 38-year-old finished second with United under Jose Mourinho during the 2017/18 campaign. This is the last season covered by the charges against City.

Featured image Laurence Griffiths via Getty Images