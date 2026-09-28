Man United and Liverpool set to lock horns over African wonderkid turning heads

Manchester United and bitter rivals Liverpool are reportedly set to go head-to-head for Gambian wonderkid Alieu Saine.

Talent chase

United have cranked up their talent hunt over the past few weeks, moving aggressively to reinforce their academy ranks.

Under the stewardship of INEOS chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe, United have placed a greater emphasis on signing youngsters who can be nurtured to potentially become world-class. The Red Devils recently secured the signing of David Eze from Manchester City and Manuel Appiah Boakye from Leicester City.

United also acquired Karim Cassim, likewise from City, and earlier today confirmed the arrival of Isaac Konde from Liverpool. This is all in addition to the summer signing of Tynan Thompson, who arrived from Tottenham Hotspur.

Proudly welcoming young winger Isaac Konde to United ❤️🤝 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 28, 2026

A report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that United are keeping tabs on Gambian teen sensation Omar Marong. Now, Football Insider reveal that United are also interested in his teammate Alieu Saine.

Saine battle

According to Football Insider, United and Liverpool are among several top sides in Europe that have an eye on Saine.

“The 16-year-old winger caught the eye of a host of European sides following his exploits at the recent WAFU Zone A U-17 tournament, where he helped Gambia’s U17 national team win the competition.” “United and Liverpool both had scouts in attendance watching top young talents at the tournament, and they are set to continue to keep tabs on Saine.”

“Sources say that Portuguese side Benfica and La Liga outfit Celta Vigo are also admirers of Saine and are making regular checks on his progress.”

Peter O’Rourke claims that both United and Liverpool believe Saine has the potential to become a superstar.

The youngster’s stock has risen further after finishing the WAFU Zone A U-17 tournament as the top scorer. As Football Insider note, Saine, alongside Marong, was invited to train with the senior Gambia national team. This reflects the high esteem in which he is held within his country.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 6/10

Why?

✅ Saine fits the age profile of players United are going after.

✅ United have taken a greater interest in talents from Africa.

⚠️ Needs additional corroboration from a more reputable source/outlet.

TPP view

We believe that United may have their eye on Saine but it’s premature to predict anything.

Featured image Christopher Furlong via Getty Images